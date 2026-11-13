Air India Extends Saudi Flight Suspension

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

HYDERABAD, Nov 13 (NNN) -- Air India has extended the suspension of flights to key Saudi Arabian cities because of regional military tensions.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 30 November 2026," the airline said in a statement on Friday.

"Flights to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 21 November 2026," it said.

Attacks on Saudi aviation and infrastructure facilities by Yemen's Houthis have drawn widespread international condemnation.

Travel to the West Asian region has also been affected by tensions between the United States and Iran.

--NNN