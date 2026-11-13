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Turkiye Publishes Law Approving Ratification Of Makkah Joint Defence Pact


Date: 2026-11-13 07:08:23

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

HAMILTON (Canada), Nov 14 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A law approving Turkiye's ratification of a joint defence agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was published on Saturday in the country's Official Gazette, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The law covers the "Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence Between the Republic of Turkiye, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," signed in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug 7, 2026.

Under the legislation, the law takes effect upon publication. Turkish parliament approved the measure with 279 votes to 119 on Nov 5.

A total of 398 lawmakers participated in the vote in the 592-member parliament.

Under the agreement, the three countries pledged to strengthen collective security, deepen defence cooperation and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

--NNN-ANADOLU

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Nam News Network

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