TSX Down Friday, Up On Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Toronto were slightly bruised Friday, though still able to stretch out gains during the week to finish in the green.
The TSX dropped 31.29 points to conclude Friday at 36,105.90. This week, the index added 317 points, or 0.9%.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.04 cents to 70.07 cents U.S.
Among companies, sustainable engineering firm Stantec reported third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit that beat analyst estimates. Stantec shares sprinted $14.81, or 13.8%, to $122.20.
Royal Bank of Canada has eliminated at least three senior climate, sustainability and ESG roles, according to three people familiar with the decisions, as Canada's largest bank reorganizes its teams and creates a new vice presidency of public policy.
RBC shares fell back $1.02 to $288.37.
Elsewhere, tech firms took their lumps, as Celestica dived $19.34, or 5.3%, to $342.58, while Firan Technology sank $2.41, or 7%, to $31.82.
Among materials, Lithium Americas handed back 18 cents, or 7.8%, to $2.12, while Capstone Copper docked 51 cents, or 4.8%, to $10.23.
In the financial world, Trisura Group faded 62 cents, or 2%, to $31.24, while Brookfield lost 89 cents, or 1.5%, to $58.42
In real-estate, units of Allied Properties REIT surged 19 cents, or 4.9%, to $4.06, while H&R REIT picked up 39 cents, or 4.2%, to $9.75.
In consumer staples. Metro advanced 97 cents, or 1%, to $99.56, while shares in George Weston captured $1.27, or 1.1%, to $112.57.
In utilities, Northland Power gained $1.29, or 1%, to $23.86, while Superior Plus tacked on 25 cents, or 4.6%, to $5.67.
On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported wholesale trade rose 0.7% to $92.5 billion in September.
Moreover, manufacturing sales were essentially unchanged in September. Sales in the primary metal subsector declined the most, while the petroleum and coal product subsector posted the largest increase. On a quarterly basis, total sales rose 1.7% in the third quarter of 2026.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 4.32 points to 798.46, for a loss on the week of 23.7 points, or 2.87%.
Six of the 12 subgroups were positive on the session, with real-estate surging 1.1%, while consumer staples, up 0.8%, and utilities gaining 0.7%.
The five laggards proved to be information technology, behind 1.3%, materials, sliding 0.4%, and financials, off 0.3%.
Health-care stocks were unchanged.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite fell on Friday as Nvidia shares added to their recent losses, though the index still headed for a winning week alongside the other two major averages.
The Dow Jones Industrial index changed direction and gained 50.76 points to 52,155.75
The S&P 500 skidded 30.37 points to 7,562.03.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ let go of 229.82 points to 24,136.27.
Nvidia shares weighed on the broader market for another day. The stock fell more than 2% Friday, extending the more than 4% drop it saw in the previous session. The pressure came after the exit of the scandal-hit chipmaker's founder and CEO Jensen Huang.
HSBC downgraded the chipmaker Friday to hold, believing that the stock will languish until the company lays out a permanent succession plan.
Nvidia's chief financial officer Colette Kress, who's worked at the company for more than a decade, will lead the chipmaker as interim CEO. The company's board is looking both internally and externally for a full-time replacement for Huang.
Even with the latest bout of market turbulence, the major averages are heading for weekly advances. The NASDAQ is up about 2%, while the S&P 500 has risen more than 2%. The Dow was poised to post an almost 2% jump.
Equities initially popped after October's producer price index reading - a measure of wholesale inflation - showed an increase of 0.3% on the month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had seen headline PPI rising 0.4%.
However, the report also showed producer prices gaining 6.5% from 12 months earlier - the biggest annual advance since November 2022.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury lost some ground, making yields rise to 5.16% from 5.12% Wednesday. Treasury prices and yields move
in opposite directions.
Oil prices eked up 10 cents to $88.84 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices ditched $7.90 to $3,877.40 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Toronto were slightly bruised Friday, though still able to stretch out gains during the week to finish in the green.
The TSX dropped 31.29 points to conclude Friday at 36,105.90. This week, the index added 317 points, or 0.9%.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.04 cents to 70.07 cents U.S.
Among companies, sustainable engineering firm Stantec reported third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit that beat analyst estimates. Stantec shares sprinted $14.81, or 13.8%, to $122.20.
Royal Bank of Canada has eliminated at least three senior climate, sustainability and ESG roles, according to three people familiar with the decisions, as Canada's largest bank reorganizes its teams and creates a new vice presidency of public policy.
RBC shares fell back $1.02 to $288.37.
Elsewhere, tech firms took their lumps, as Celestica dived $19.34, or 5.3%, to $342.58, while Firan Technology sank $2.41, or 7%, to $31.82.
Among materials, Lithium Americas handed back 18 cents, or 7.8%, to $2.12, while Capstone Copper docked 51 cents, or 4.8%, to $10.23.
In the financial world, Trisura Group faded 62 cents, or 2%, to $31.24, while Brookfield lost 89 cents, or 1.5%, to $58.42
In real-estate, units of Allied Properties REIT surged 19 cents, or 4.9%, to $4.06, while H&R REIT picked up 39 cents, or 4.2%, to $9.75.
In consumer staples. Metro advanced 97 cents, or 1%, to $99.56, while shares in George Weston captured $1.27, or 1.1%, to $112.57.
In utilities, Northland Power gained $1.29, or 1%, to $23.86, while Superior Plus tacked on 25 cents, or 4.6%, to $5.67.
On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported wholesale trade rose 0.7% to $92.5 billion in September.
Moreover, manufacturing sales were essentially unchanged in September. Sales in the primary metal subsector declined the most, while the petroleum and coal product subsector posted the largest increase. On a quarterly basis, total sales rose 1.7% in the third quarter of 2026.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 4.32 points to 798.46, for a loss on the week of 23.7 points, or 2.87%.
Six of the 12 subgroups were positive on the session, with real-estate surging 1.1%, while consumer staples, up 0.8%, and utilities gaining 0.7%.
The five laggards proved to be information technology, behind 1.3%, materials, sliding 0.4%, and financials, off 0.3%.
Health-care stocks were unchanged.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite fell on Friday as Nvidia shares added to their recent losses, though the index still headed for a winning week alongside the other two major averages.
The Dow Jones Industrial index changed direction and gained 50.76 points to 52,155.75
The S&P 500 skidded 30.37 points to 7,562.03.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ let go of 229.82 points to 24,136.27.
Nvidia shares weighed on the broader market for another day. The stock fell more than 2% Friday, extending the more than 4% drop it saw in the previous session. The pressure came after the exit of the scandal-hit chipmaker's founder and CEO Jensen Huang.
HSBC downgraded the chipmaker Friday to hold, believing that the stock will languish until the company lays out a permanent succession plan.
Nvidia's chief financial officer Colette Kress, who's worked at the company for more than a decade, will lead the chipmaker as interim CEO. The company's board is looking both internally and externally for a full-time replacement for Huang.
Even with the latest bout of market turbulence, the major averages are heading for weekly advances. The NASDAQ is up about 2%, while the S&P 500 has risen more than 2%. The Dow was poised to post an almost 2% jump.
Equities initially popped after October's producer price index reading - a measure of wholesale inflation - showed an increase of 0.3% on the month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had seen headline PPI rising 0.4%.
However, the report also showed producer prices gaining 6.5% from 12 months earlier - the biggest annual advance since November 2022.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury lost some ground, making yields rise to 5.16% from 5.12% Wednesday. Treasury prices and yields move
in opposite directions.
Oil prices eked up 10 cents to $88.84 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices ditched $7.90 to $3,877.40 U.S. an ounce.
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