The University Of Toronto To Host Province's First Fusion Energy Research Chair

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Ontario and Canadian governments have selected the University of Toronto to establish the Centre for Fusion Energy Research Chair.

Supported by a $5 million joint federal and provincial investment, this announcement builds on the governments' $52.5 million investment to establish the Centre and further position Ontario as a global leader in energy research and commercialisation, attracting more investment and good-paying jobs.

“Ontario and Canada are marking another major milestone in our plan to harness Ontario's nuclear advantage and secure the clean, reliable energy needed to power our future,” said Nolan Quinn, minister of colleges, universities, research excellence and security.“The University of Toronto is a proven research powerhouse, and as host to our new Centre for Fusion Energy Research Chair, the university will play a critical role in advancing clean energy innovation by driving transformative fusion research.

The University of Toronto, which is investing an additional $2.5 million in the endowment, will serve as the home base for research focused on plasma physics for fusion energy. Leveraging the university's world-class engineering and physics expertise, the initiative will provide cutting-edge research infrastructure, hands-on learning opportunities for students and industry partnerships to attract top talent, drive investment and strengthen Ontario's emerging fusion energy sector. As host, the university will lead a competitive recruitment process to identify and appoint a world-class researcher to serve as the inaugural chair.

“To master our destiny and be an energy superpower, we need to invest in the technologies and talent that will keep us globally competitive,” said Tim Hodgson, minister of energy and natural resources.“This new research chair will advance fusion innovation, strengthen Canada's energy advantage, and develop the skilled workforce needed to drive economic growth, attract investment and build a more competitive, resilient economy.”

Today's announcement builds on the province's $19.5 million investment in November 2025 and the Canadian government investment of $33 million to establish the Centre for Fusion Energy alongside Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and Stellarex Group Limited, which has committed to investing up to $39 million in the Centre.

“The University of Toronto has a storied role in training Canada's engineers and scientists who designed our flagship CANDU reactor,” said Stephen Lecce, minister of energy and mines.“That leadership carries on today as they host the province's first Fusion Energy Research Chair - helping to commercialise the next generation of clean and limitless nuclear power. Ontario is home to virtually all of the world's commercial tritium supply, a key fuel for fusion energy. This is a unique made-in-Ontario advantage as we build and solidify a domestic supply chain that is exportable to the world. This builds on Ontario's investment to establish the Centre for Fusion Energy with a mandate to attract investment, create good-paying jobs and further cement our place at the frontier of clean energy innovation.”

This appointment supports Energy for Generations, the government's integrated energy plan to ensure Ontario has clean, reliable and affordable energy that will power new homes and drive the strongest economy in the G7. With a clear path forward, the plan is not only meeting the demands of today, but it is protecting jobs, supporting workers and powering economic growth for generations to come.