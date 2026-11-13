Festival De La Luz 2026 To Feature 10 Giant Balloons, 14 Marching Bands, And Six Ground Performances

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Ten giant balloons, 14 marching bands, and six street-level performances will headline the 2026 Festival de la Luz, embracing a refreshed blend of illuminated inflatables, live music, lighting displays, and interactive entertainment to celebrate Christmas in Costa Rica's capital.

The Municipality of San José officially announced the event details this Friday, confirming that the parade will take place on Saturday, December 12, starting at 6:00 p.m., with Paseo Colón serving as one of its main stages. The updated format includes three aerial blimp-style balloons and seven illuminated inflatable figures, complemented by costumed characters and artistic performances along the route. The announcement follows the local government's adjudication of a ₡33.4 million contract to integrate six new balloons into the parade.

“The Festival de la Luz is a tradition that unites us and fills San José with wonder every year. In this edition, we want to offer a renewed experience featuring music, creativity, and performances that invite families to share and enjoy together,” stated San José Mayor Diego Miranda Méndez.

Giant Balloons Take Center Stage A defining highlight of the 2026 edition will be the presence of ten giant balloons-split between three aerial figures and seven ground-guided inflatables. Notably, the municipality incorporated four balloons selected through a participatory consultation process involving students from Escuela Metálica and Escuela República del Perú.

This civic initiative allowed local schoolchildren to vote on and choose several of the figures that will march through the capital. Music and Interactive Street Performances Alongside the giant balloons, the parade will feature 14 marching bands and six ground performances (espectáculos de piso). These street-level acts will incorporate theatrical expressions, characters, and direct audience interaction throughout the parade route. Through this approach, municipal organizers aim to distribute continuous entertainment across the entire event rather than concentrating the experience solely around floats and musical ensembles. The local government has not yet released the full roster of participating bands or specific descriptions of each performance. Official details regarding the definitive parade route, road closures, public transit adjustments, and security protocols will be announced soon through official municipal channels. San José Christmas Lighting Ceremony Set for November 30 Holiday festivities in the capital will kick off well ahead of the main parade.

On Monday, November 30, the Municipality of San José and the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL) will host the official city Christmas lighting ceremony. This lighting event anchors a broader seasonal calendar spanning November and December across various neighborhoods, including the District Cultural Festivals (Festivales Culturales Distritales), which will bring recreational, sports, culinary, and artistic activities to ten communities throughout the San José canton. San José District Christmas Festival Schedule The district festivals launch this Saturday, November 14, in Zapote and run through Sunday, December 20, concluding in the Carmen district. Programming features live music, street parades (pasacalles), local entrepreneur markets, traditional gastronomy, and family-friendly artistic showcases.

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