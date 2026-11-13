Grabrfi Tops $1 Billion In Payments, Raises $6 Million To Launch Dollar Accounts For Businesses Abroad

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bling Capital leads the round, joined by BDev Ventures. GrabrFi will launch business accounts for startups outside the US, then add euro accounts and credit.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrabrFi, which lets people outside the United States get paid, hold and spend US dollars, has processed more than $1 billion in payments since launching in 2023. Today it announced a $6 million round led by Bling Capital, with participation from BDev Ventures. It is the first funding round GrabrFi has announced, and brings its total raised to $11 million.

GC1 Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, Cambrian Ventures and TA Ventures also participated, along with angel investors Gokul Rajaram, a veteran tech executive from Google, Square and Doordash; Ben Silbermann, co-founder of Pinterest; and Aarthi Ramamurthy, founder of Schema Ventures.

GrabrFi's customers earn in dollars and live outside the United States, like a developer in Argentina on a US company's payroll. Over 100,000 accounts have been opened, with Argentina and Nigeria as the largest markets, with Mexico, Colombia and Brazil growing fastest. With an ID and phone, GrabrFi customers get their own US account details, a dollar balance, a card and a stablecoin wallet address.

Total transaction volume on GrabrFi grew 49% in 2026 and more than 1,000 US businesses now pay contractors and employees directly into GrabrFi accounts by ACH and wire, with SWIFT transfers added this month.

Co-founders Artem Fedyaev and Daria Rebenok, both Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees, started GrabrFi after building Grabr, an international marketplace that connected shoppers with travelers. Running Grabr showed them how hard it was for their users outside the US to get paid and pay affordably. That led to GrabrFi, which gives remote workers and freelancers worldwide their own account to get paid, spend, save and send money in dollars. The GrabrFi team lives in many of the same countries as its customers, so it understands firsthand which challenges to solve.

“Everyone at GrabrFi gets their salary in GrabrFi and lives on it, so if something is broken, we hear about it on payday,” said Artem Fedyaev, co-founder and CEO of GrabrFi.“A developer in Buenos Aires should be able to get paid, save and spend in dollars as easily as the company in Austin that pays them.”

GrabrFi will use the funding to launch business accounts for startups and small companies outside the US, so a founder in Bogotá or Lagos can get paid by US customers and pay a team from one place. It also plans to add euro accounts and to offer credit based on the record of dollar income and spending its customers build in the app.

"Remote work has made the dollar the main currency for many people and businesses outside the US, and the rest of the world needs somewhere to receive, save and use their earnings. GrabrFi runs on banking and blockchain rails, so customers can get paid instantly or on the same or next business day. GrabrFi has already moved over $1 billion for global workers as their all-in-one account," said Ben Ling, Founding General Partner at Bling Capital.

BDev Ventures, created by the founders of BairesDev, is backing GrabrFi's move into business accounts, which puts the company in front of the startups and small companies that hire and sell across borders. Alongside capital, BDev Ventures provides portfolio companies the lead-generation engine that scaled BairesDev.

“Most fintechs pay for their growth. GrabrFi earned it,” said Keshia Theobald-van Gent, partner at BDev Ventures.“A billion dollars in payments before they announced a single round tells you people found it, used it and told their friends. That's the signal I look for.”

About GrabrFi

GrabrFi is a US financial technology company that gives freelancers, remote workers and businesses outside the United States a global account in dollars, with their own US account details, a unique stablecoin wallet address and a global card. Founded by the team behind Grabr, it has processed more than $1 billion since 2023. The company is based in San Francisco, with offices in Barcelona, Buenos Aires and São Paulo.

GrabrFi is a product of Grabr, Inc. Grabr, Inc. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Services are provided by Bridge Ventures LLC or one of its regulated affiliates (together,“Bridge”).



About BDev Ventures

BDev Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based venture fund backing fast-growing B2B software startups across the Americas, created by the founders of BairesDev. We invest in capital-efficient companies from Seed through Series B, writing checks up to $3M as a minority investor. We do not lead rounds, we do not require a lead, and we can invest off-cycle.

Our edge is operational, not just financial. Beyond capital, our core value-add comes from a proprietary lead generation platform that we run for our portfolio companies to boost their sales. We take on the cost and risk of running it, which means our incentives are fully aligned with theirs. We only succeed when they do.

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