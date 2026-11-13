Ryan Bailes, a digital marketer and website designer in Tyler, Texas, researches AI Search Optimization strategies through AISEOTX to help businesses improve their visibility in AI-powered search.

This new Tyler, Texas-based service helps businesses find out how they appear in ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity.

- Ryan BailesTYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AISEOTX, led by digital marketer and website designer Ryan Bailes, has launched AI Visibility Reviews. This new service helps businesses see how they appear in AI-powered search results and recommendations.The service looks at how businesses are shown when people use conversational AI platforms to research products, compare services, or find local providers. Reviews check for business mentions, competitor recommendations, cited sources, and any gaps in online visibility.This launch comes at a time when AI-powered tools are giving people new ways to research businesses online. Unlike traditional search engines that show lists of websites, conversational AI platforms can give direct answers, summarize information from different sources, compare companies, and recommend products or service providers.“Traditional search engines taught businesses to compete for rankings and clicks. Now, people can ask AI tools specific questions and get answers that might recommend businesses without ever visiting a regular search results page,” said Ryan Bailes, founder of AISEOTX.“I've been researching how these systems find, interpret, and reference business information, and what companies can do to improve the information available to them.”The review process looks at the kinds of questions potential customers might ask when searching for services, researching products, comparing businesses, or looking for providers in a certain area.The evaluation focuses on three main parts of a business's online presence: accessibility, clarity, and supporting information.Accessibility examines whether a business's website is properly structured, technically accessible, and organized so search engines and AI-powered platforms can discover and interpret important information about the business.Clarity focuses on how accurately and consistently a business communicates its products, services, locations, and areas served. This includes clear website content, structured data, and consistent business information across online platforms.Supporting information examines the external sources that help establish a business's credibility and online presence. These include customer reviews, business directories, industry publications, independent references, and other publicly available information that AI-powered platforms may use when researching or recommending businesses.The findings highlight ways to improve website content, technical accessibility, service descriptions, local business listings, and other details that affect how AI-powered platforms understand and mention a business.AISEOTX sees AI Search Optimization as an addition to traditional search engine optimization, not a replacement. Good SEO practices like having an accessible website, relevant content, accurate business information, and clear product and service descriptions are still important for being visible in both traditional search engines and AI-powered platforms.However, AI-generated responses introduce additional considerations. A business may rank prominently in traditional search results but not be mentioned when someone asks a conversational AI platform to recommend providers in the same industry or area.AI-generated answers can also change depending on the platform, the question, the user's location, and what information is available at that moment.“There's no single ranking in AI search, and no one can promise that a certain platform will recommend a business.,” said Bailes.“But businesses can make their information more accurate, consistent, and easy to find. Then we can see how they're being shown and look for ways to improve.”To mark the launch, AISEOTX is offering free AI Visibility Reviews to businesses that want to see how they appear on AI-powered search platforms. Businesses can request a review and find out more about AI Search Optimization at .AISEOTX is an AI Search Optimization service run by Ryan Bailes, a digital marketer and website designer in Tyler, Texas. With over ten years of experience in website development, SEO, and digital marketing, Bailes researches and tests ways to help businesses get noticed in both traditional search engines and AI-powered platforms. AISEOTX focuses on website accessibility, structured data, content development, business information consistency, and evaluating AI search visibility.

Ryan Bailes

AISEOTX

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AISEOTX Launches AI Visibility Reviews to Help Businesses Assess AI Search Presence News Provided By Bailes Zindler November 13, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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