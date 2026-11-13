Swiss Security Solutions Pledges To Enhance Global Fraud Prevention And Fraud Detection - UNODC Global Fraud Summit 2026

UNODC Global Fraud Summit 2026 - Swiss Security Solutions

Swiss Security Solutions pledges to enhance global fraud prevention and detection by deploying RegTech platform and issuing a free Guide by Q4 2027.

- SophoclesZURICH CITY, ZURICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Swiss Security Solutions has officially pledged its commitment to combating global fraud, cybercrime, and money laundering at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime - UNODC Global Fraud Summit 2026. Notably, among the 31 private-sector organizations worldwide making this commitment, Swiss Security Solutions stands as the sole corporate representative from Switzerland. The overall goal is empowering and advancing combating global fraud, cyberfraud and money laundering by Q4 2027.As financial crimes become increasingly sophisticated and cross-border in nature, Swiss Security Solutions is stepping up its commitment to global security. The cornerstone of the company's pledge is the rollout of its advanced RegTech platform, Global Inspector AI. Designed to facilitate real-time risk intelligence sharing, these automated tools aim to actively disrupt international financial fraud and cybercrime networks, and continuous publishing for Forbes.The company expects full deployment of the platform by the fourth quarter of 2027. All technological deployments will be executed in strict compliance with international data protection and financial crime frameworks."We recognize that the fight against modern fraud requires a multi-stakeholder approach," a spokesperson for Swiss Security Solutions stated. "You cannot fight a networked enemy supported by AI in isolation. Our pledge is about empowering the global community with the right tools, shared intelligence, and proven investigative practices to stay ahead of evolving threats." In addition to deploying Global Inspector AI, Swiss Security Solutions has committed to publishing a comprehensive free Guide for fraud prevention, fraud detection, combrating cyberfraud / AI-Fraud and AML. Drawing on the firm's deep well of operational experience and industry know-how, the free Guide will serve as a resource for improving global fraud prevention and detection strategies.Through this United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime - UNODC pledge, Swiss Security Solutions is also dedicating resources to support international cooperation, bolster asset tracing, and strengthen asset recovery efforts. By combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with expert investigative practices, the company aims to help dismantle the infrastructure of global money laundering and cyberfraud.For more information about Swiss Security Solutions and its ongoing initiatives to combat global financial crime, please visit and social media channels.Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence, and defense solutions, services, and systems to help, serve, secure, and care for people, businesses, and the public in local communities, and to make private, business, and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective, it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides suitable, integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 220+ years of know-how and 85+ years of management experience. They are members of the Swiss Criminalistics Association and the Swiss Security Association, as well as members of the Forbes Business Council, esteemed Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), and fellow members of the International Trade Council (ITC). Corporate Liability Insurance covers CHF 10 million per customer and project. In 2025, Swiss Security Solutions earned significant industry recognition, receiving the GoGlobal Award 2025 for Best International Security Services Provider, the CEO Influence Award, the CEO Excellence Award, and the Best Employer 2025, 2024, 2022 distinction. As a Forbes Business Council member, the company also published five expert articles in Forbes, demonstrating its commitment to thought leadership in the security & investigations, cybersecurity, risk management, staff vetting, background checks, due diligence and QHSSE sector.Swiss Security Solutions LLC employs a multi‐brand strategy to address the diverse needs of the global security, investigation, and intelligence market through its portfolio of trademarked brands, including Securely Swissfor premium security services, Swiss Detective AgencyTM and Private Investigator SwitzerlandTM for comprehensive investigative solutions, Cyber Investigative SolutionsTM and Blockchain Investigation AgencyTM for advanced digital and cyber‐forensic services, Find Person SwitzerlandTM for specialized people‐tracing operations, Crown & Croft InvestigationsTM for high‐end corporate and private casework, and Privatdetektiv ZürichTM for trusted local Swiss investigative expertise.#Investors #FamilyOffices #PrivateEquity #HNWI #UHNWI #PrivateInvestigatorSwitzerland #SecurelySwiss #SwissDetectiveAgency #Investment #Business #Switzerland #Zurich #BackgroundCheck #BusinessControl #AssetTracing #EnhancedDueDiligence #PrivateInvestigations #FinancialInvestigations #GlobalServices #InternationalServices

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Swiss Security Solutions pledges to enhance global fraud prevention and fraud detection - UNODC Global Fraud Summit 2026 News Provided By Swiss Security Solutions LLC November 13, 2026, 23:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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