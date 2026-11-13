Best Home Service Massage: Bednbody Earns #1 Status In The Philippines

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bednbody reached #1 Best in the Philippines status in the Home Service Massage category and is available for booking in its covered areas.

- Luigi Soriano

QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bednbody, a home service massage provider founded by entrepreneur and professional sales strategist Luigi Soriano, is now available for booking through its platforms in its covered areas. The brand reached #1 Best in the Philippines status in the Home Service Massage category and is designed to let clients arrange a professional massage at home, with the therapist coming to their selected location.

Rather than following the traditional massage model, Bednbody's home service massage focuses on convenience, peace of mind, and client satisfaction by solving real client frustrations. The service is designed for clients who want professional massage at home through a simpler booking experience.

Soriano brings nearly 14 years of customer service experience to Bednbody, drawing from hundreds of client engagements across multiple industries. His approach emphasizes understanding client needs and solving the real frustrations people face when arranging traditional massage.

Bednbody is available for booking through its booking platforms in its covered areas.

Clients can also learn more about Bednbody's home service massage, available services, and service areas through its website and social media platforms.

About the Founder

Luigi Soriano is an entrepreneur, professional sales strategist, and founder of Bednbody, a home service massage provider in the Philippines. He has spent a decade building businesses and nearly 14 years in customer service, working with hundreds of clients across a range of industries. Bednbody publishes service and booking information on its website and social media channels.

Angela Moreno

ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL SPA & YOUTHFUL AESTHETICS

+63 9181861025

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Best Home Service Massage: Bednbody Earns #1 Status in the Philippines News Provided By ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL SPA & YOUTHFUL AESTHETICS November 13, 2026, 23:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Social Media, World & Regional



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