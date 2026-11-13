Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha Draw 62000 Devotees in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The exposition of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha has witnessed an overwhelming response in Arunachal Pradesh, with nearly 62,000 devotees paying homage so far. The exposition concludes at Bomdila on Friday, officials said. The sacred relics will travel to Namsai on Saturday, where devotees will get another opportunity to pay homage. The exposition has drawn large crowds across the state, reflecting deep reverence for Lord Buddha and his teachings.

Earlier in October, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the inaugural ceremony of the Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, popularly known as Tawang Monastery, marking the return of the sacred relics to Arunachal Pradesh after a gap of 13 years. The exposition will travel across three districts of the State from October 31 to November 21, offering devotees an opportunity to pay their respects and seek blessings. The relics will be displayed in Tawang district from October 31 to November 7, West Kameng from November 8 to 14, and Namsai from November 14 to 21.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the exposition, the Chief Minister also thanked Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Ministry of Culture and the National Museum for their cooperation in organising the event. He noted that the initiative, along with the recently concluded International Tourism Mart in the State, reflected the Centre's support for promoting Arunachal Pradesh's cultural and tourism potential. (ANI)