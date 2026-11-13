Together Design & Build Opens Dallas Location To Expand Dallas Kitchen Remodel Services In Plano, Frisco And Mckinney

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Dallas location gives homeowners in Dallas, Plano, Frisco and McKinney a local base for kitchen remodels and luxury home projects

Dallas, TX, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together Design & Build has opened a new Dallas location at 325 North St. Paul Street, Suite 3100 to expand its Dallas kitchen remode services. The Austin-based design-build firm has more than 300 Google reviews in Austin, and the new office brings the same firm and process to homeowners in Dallas, Plano, Frisco and McKinney who are planning kitchen remodeling in Dallas and the surrounding suburbs.







Together Design & Build handles kitchen remodeling in Dallas, TX, from design and planning through the final walkthrough.

Homeowners can request a kitchen remodel estimat or visit the Dallas office to discuss layout, materials and scope before construction begins. The Dallas team can be reached at (833) 573-6353.

Dallas Kitchen Remodel Services Now Based Downtown

The Dallas office lets homeowners meet the design-build team in the city where their project is located. Kitchen remodeling in Dallas is handled by one team from the first consultation to the final walkthrough, so layout, materials and construction are planned together. Completed kitchens are shown in the firm's kitchen remodel project galler.

Together Design & Build focuses on luxury remodels and high-end homes. A Dallas kitchen remodel with the firm can include layout changes, cabinets, countertops, backsplash, flooring, lighting, fixtures, appliances, wall removal and pantry upgrades.

The firm builds with custom and semi-custom cabinetry and templates and sets quartz, granite and quartzite countertops. Lighting, backsplash, flooring and appliance integration are planned as part of the same kitchen design rather than chosen separately at the end. For homeowners who want a more open kitchen, the firm also handles load-bearing wall removal and the structural framing that goes with it.

Austin Track Record Behind the Dallas Office

The Dallas location is a new office of an established Austin firm, not a new company. Homeowners in Austin have left more than 300 Google reviews for the firm's work. Dallas clients get the same four-stage process used in Austin: consultation, design and planning, build, and final walkthrough. The focus on luxury remodels and high-end homes carries over as well.

Kitchen Remodeling in Plano, Frisco and McKinney

The Dallas team takes on Plano kitchen remodel, Frisco kitchen remodel and McKinney kitchen remodel projects from the downtown office. The Dallas service area also includes Allen, Carrollton, Coppell, Richardson and Rockwall, along with Dallas neighborhoods such as Preston Hollow, the Park Cities, Lakewood, Oak Cliff, Bishop Arts, Kessler Park, Lake Highlands, North Dallas and the M Streets.

Kitchens in these areas range from newer homes in Frisco and McKinney to older houses in Lakewood, the M Streets and Kessler Park. Older Dallas homes often need more work behind the walls during a kitchen remodel, including updates to plumbing, electrical and framing, so the firm plans for those conditions during design instead of discovering them mid-build.

Kitchen remodels that change layout, plumbing, electrical or structure typically require permits. Together Design & Build handles permitting and inspections for its Dallas projects, including applications through the City of Dallas DallasNow permitting portal. Keeping permits with the same team that designs and builds the kitchen keeps inspections on the construction schedule.

Kitchen Remodelers in Dallas, TX: Reviews and Portfolio

Homeowners comparing kitchen remodelers in Dallas, TX can review the firm's client feedback and past work before contacting the team. The Dallas Google Business Profile shows a 5.0 rating from 41 Google review, and client testimonials are published on the testimonials pag. The project portfolio includes completed kitchens, bathrooms and full home remodels, so homeowners can see finished work before a consultation.

How a Dallas Kitchen Remodel Works

Every kitchen remodel follows four stages: consultation, design and planning, build, and final walkthrough. The consultation covers the homeowner's goals and what they want to change. Design and planning set the layout, scope and materials before construction starts. The build stage is managed with ongoing communication, and the final walkthrough reviews the finished work with the homeowner.

Because design and construction are handled by the same team, material selections made during design are the ones installed on site. Questions that come up during the build go to the people who drew the plan, not to a separate contractor.

Qualified homeowners can finance a kitchen remodel through Upgrade, which offers unsecured financing option for remodeling projects. Homeowners do not need to have every detail decided before contacting the team. Photos, a list of problems to solve or a general idea are enough to start a consultation.

About Together Design & Build

Together Design & Build is a design-build remodeling company serving Austin and Dallas, Texas. The firm handles remodeling projects of any scope and specializes in luxury remodels and high-end homes. Its services include kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, full home remodeling, ADU conversions, home extensions, wall removal, flooring installation and commercial remodeling.







Together Design & Build, a design-build remodeling firm focused on luxury kitchen remodels for homeowners in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Press Inquiries

Together Design & Build

325 North St. Paul Street, Suite 3100 Dallas, TX 75201

(833) 573-6353

info [at] togetherdesignbuild.com