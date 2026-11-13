Syntec Optics' (Nasdaq: OPTX) Q3 Hits All Time High Revenue, Profits Grow To Double-Digit Adj EBITDA, And Net Income Surges Positive
| 2026
(unaudited)
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|14,357,869
|$
|358,867
|Accounts Receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $269,013 and $133,022, respectively
|6,346,861
|6,241,768
|Inventory, net
|7,365,004
|7,884,943
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
|393,345
|655,827
|Total Current Assets
|28,463,079
|15,141,405
|Property and Equipment, Net
|9,429,324
|9,172,703
|Total Assets
|$
|37,892,403
|$
|24,314,108
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts Payable
|$
|1,677,772
|$
|2,691,748
|Accrued Expenses
|1,023,470
|683,397
|Federal Income Tax Payable
|169,582
|169,582
|Deferred Revenue
|124,044
|66,420
|Line of Credit
|-
|6,763,863
|Current Maturities of Debt Obligations
|96,541
|93,358
|Current Maturities of Debt Obligations - Related Party
|481,225
|406,495
|Current Maturities of Finance Lease Obligations
|376,598
|354,499
|Total Current Liabilities
|3,949,232
|11,229,362
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Long-Term Debt Obligations
|1,206,977
|1,267,043
|Long-Term Debt Obligations - Related Party
|835,010
|862,237
|Long-Term Finance Lease Obligations
|1,104,431
|1,414,611
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|3,146,418
|3,543,891
|Total Liabilities
|7,095,650
|14,773,253
|Stockholders' Equity
|CL A Common Stock, Par value $.0001 per share; 121,000,000 authorized; 40,279,878 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026; 36,920,226 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025;
|4,028
|3,692
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|24,327,789
|2,677,181
|Retained Earnings
|6,464,936
|6,859,982
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|30,796,753
|9,540,855
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|37,892,403
|$
|24,314,108
SYNTEC OPTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Net Sales
|$
|8,542,554
|$
|6,950,220
|$
|23,329,778
|$
|20,578,717
|Cost of Goods Sold
|6,599,592
|6,095,861
|18,282,960
|15,817,774
|Gross Profit
|1,942,962
|854,359
|5,046,818
|4,760,943
|General and Administrative Expenses
|1,730,807
|2,072,962
|5,289,322
|5,597,344
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|212,155
|(1,218,603
|)
|(242,504
|)
|(836,401
|)
|Other (Expense) Income
|Other Income (Expense)
|(18,500
|)
|1,162
|49,248
|9,124
|Interest Income
|124,008
|2,733
|203,742
|11,766
|Interest Expense, Including Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
|(71,089
|)
|(214,425
|)
|(405,532
|)
|(624,290
|)
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|34,419
|(210,530
|)
|(152,542
|)
|(603,400
|)
|Income (Loss) Before Provision for (Benefit From) Income Taxes
|246,574
|(1,429,133
|)
|(395,046
|)
|(1,439,801
|)
|Provision for Income Taxes
|-
|-
|-
|9,588
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|246,574
|$
|(1,429,133
|)
|$
|(395,046
|)
|$
|(1,449,389
|)
|Net Income (Loss) per Common Share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|40,279,878
|36,920,226
|38,820,497
|36,920,226
SYNTEC OPTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|Net Loss
|$
|(395,046
|)
|$
|(1,449,389
|)
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities:
|Depreciation
|1,620,355
|2,033,935
|Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
|12,416
|7,250
|Stock-Based Compensation
|225,000
|225,000
|Change in Allowance for Expected Credit Losses
|135,991
|21,571
|Change in Reserve for Obsolescence
|(27,053
|)
|(6,499
|)
|Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|(241,084
|)
|(103,308
|)
|Inventory
|546,992
|(962,154
|)
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
|262,482
|351,473
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|(906,965
|)
|395,423
|Federal Income Tax Receivable
|-
|179,376
|Deferred Revenue
|57,624
|(16,149
|)
|Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|1,290,712
|676,529
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|Purchases of Property and Equipment
|(1,643,914
|)
|(643,808
|)
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(1,643,914
|)
|(643,808
|)
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|Repayments on Line of Credit
|(6,763,863
|)
|-
|Borrowing on Line of Credit
|-
|500,000
|Repayments on Debt Obligations - Related Parties
|(152,497
|)
|-
|Borrowing on Debt Obligations - Related Parties
|200,000
|-
|Repayments on Debt Obligations
|(69,299
|)
|(346,463
|)
|Repayments on Finance Lease Obligations
|(288,081
|)
|(207,121
|)
|Proceeds from Warrants Exercised
|12
|-
|Gross Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock
|22,999,991
|-
|Payment of Common Stock Issuance Costs
|(1,574,059
|)
|-
|Net Cash Provided (Used) By Financing Activities
|14,352,204
|(53,584
|)
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash
|13,999,002
|(20,863
|)
|Cash - Beginning
|358,867
|598,787
|Cash - Ending
|$
|14,357,869
|$
|577,924
|Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures:
|Cash Paid for Interest
|$
|370,586
|$
|622,197
|Cash Paid for Taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Investing Activities:
|Assets Acquired and Included in Accounts Payable
|$
|233,062
|$
|2,050
|Issuance of Common Stock for Stock-Based Compensation
|$
|7
|$
|23
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|246,574
|$
|(1,429,133
|)
|$
|(395,046
|)
|$
|(1,449,389
|)
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense BOD (1)
|75,000
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|Depreciation
|548,191
|646,508
|1,620,355
|2,033,935
|Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
|-
|2,416
|12,416
|7,250
|Interest Income
|(124,008
|)
|(2,733
|)
|(203,742
|)
|(11,766
|)
|Interest Expense
|71,089
|212,009
|393,116
|617,040
|Taxes
|-
|-
|-
|9,588
|Non-Recurring Items
|-
|-
|Executive Transition (2)
|-
|329,972
|-
|579,161
|One-time Contract exit costs
|-
|-
|-
|21,063
|Non-recurring property damage
|-
|-
|23,211
|21,261
|Incremental auditor transition costs
|35,400
|-
|35,400
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|852,246
|$
|(15,961
|)
|$
|1,710,710
|$
|2,053,143
In the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:
|(1)
|Stock-based compensation was issued to independent Board members.
|(2)
|A succession plan was required for the transition of the CEO at 2024 year-end.
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