Medbetterhealth CEO Moderates Bioflorida Innovation Spotlight Panel

Dr. Erik Ilyayev moderates the Innovation Spotlight panel at BioFlorida's Florida Innovation Conference in Orlando on October 15, 2026. Photo: Gustavo Fernandez Photography.

The Innovation Spotlight panel at BioFlorida's Florida Innovation Conference in Orlando on October 15, 2026, moderated by Dr. Erik Ilyayev. Photo: Gustavo Fernandez Photography.

Dr. Erik Ilyayev discusses the innovation in biotech and neuroscience on October 15, 2026 Innovation Spotlight panel in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Erik Ilyayev, Founder and CEO of MedBetterHealth, a physician led dementia care organization, moderated the Innovation Spotlight panel at BioFlorida's 29th Annual Florida Innovation Conference. The session took place on October 15, 2026, at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes, where close to a thousand leaders from across Florida's life sciences community gathered.

BioFlorida President Mark Glickman invited Dr. Ilyayev to lead the session, which spotlighted Florida founders building companies that many statewide audiences have not yet heard of. The panel featured:

. Dan Salain, President and CEO of Recall Therapeutics (Naples), which is developing gene therapy for Alzheimer's disease

. Jackie von Salm, PhD, Cofounder and Chief Science Officer of Psilera (Tampa), which is developing non hallucinogenic molecules derived from psychedelics, including a program for frontotemporal dementia

. Tom Christensen, KIFFIK Biomedical (Miami), which is developing needle free access to interstitial fluid for real time diagnostics

Rather than a technical deep dive, the conversation followed each founder's journey. Panelists discussed the healthcare challenge that drove them to start their companies, what makes their approach different, and what it took to move from concept to reality. The discussion also covered Florida's funding environment and practical advice for founders in the room.

“Every day at MedBetterHealth, families living with dementia ask us what is coming next,” said Dr. Ilyayev.“On that stage, I heard real answers being built right here in Florida. Dan, Jackie, and Tom showed what it takes to turn bold science into something that can reach patients. BioFlorida, under Mark Glickman's leadership, gave them the platform to tell that story.”

About MedBetterHealth

MedBetterHealth is a physician led dementia care organization based in Davie, Florida. The practice provides dementia care, care navigation, and caregiver support for patients and families across South Florida, including through the CMS GUIDE Model. Learn more at MedBetterHealth.

Dr. Erik Ilyayev

MedBetterHealth

+1 305-339-1756

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MedBetterHealth CEO Moderates BioFlorida Innovation Spotlight Panel News Provided By MedBetter Health PA November 13, 2026, 22:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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