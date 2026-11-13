Masport Introduces Its First High-Pressure Vacuum Excavation System

Masport Cobra Pro Pack Ultimate High-Pressure Vacuum Excavation System

Cobra Pro Pack Ultimate combines high-vacuum with a 4,000 PSI water system in a compact package designed for trailer-mounted vacuum excavation equipment.

- Tyler Thiellen

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Masport Incorporated has introduced the Cobra Pro Pack Ultimate High-Pressure Vacuum Excavation System, the company's first integrated vacuum excavation system and a new offering designed specifically for mobile trailer-type equipment.

The Cobra Pro Pack Ultimate combines Masport vacuum technology, high-pressure water, engine power, filtration and operating components into a single skid-mounted package. The system is intended for equipment manufacturers, trailer builders, fleet operators and contractors supporting applications such as utility locating, slot trenching, sewer jetting, valve box and catch basin cleanout, horizontal directional drilling mud management and site dewatering.

At the center of the system is a 532 CFM Cobra vacuum/pressure pump paired with a 4.5 GPM, 4,000 PSI Cat Pumps water pump. The vacuum pump is rated for up to 22 inches Hg continuous vacuum and 27 inches Hg intermittent vacuum, while power is supplied by a 38.5 HP Kohler gasoline engine with a 20-gallon fuel tank.

“The continued growth of underground utility infrastructure is driving increased use of hydro-excavation, along with demand for smaller and more versatile trailer-mounted systems,” said Tyler Thiellen, Design and Process Engineer at Masport and one of the primary designers of the Cobra system.“Masport's vacuum pumps are well suited to this market, offering higher vacuum capability than many common trailer-mounted vacuum excavation systems to help operators maintain strong material recovery at depth. Our new integrated skid package combines the vacuum and high-pressure water systems into one compact skid-mounted solution. The goal is straightforward: simplify trailer design, reduce installation work and provide manufacturers with a clean, production-ready package.”

The Cobra Pro Pack Ultimate was engineered not only around vacuum and water performance, but also around integration and serviceability. The system includes a 4-inch TTMA flange connection compatible with Masport or TTMA flanges, an advanced filter housing with a washable 5-micron filter, a washable stainless-steel vacuum pump inlet filter, an automatic mechanical oil pump, an integrated oil reservoir and flushing kit, and an enclosed belt and pulley system.

Controls and service points are designed for convenient access, while heavy-duty components and oil-, chemical- and heat-resistant hoses support operation in demanding mobile applications. The system also includes vacuum and pressure relief valves and gauges and is backed by a two-year performance warranty.

The launch brings Masport's more than 115 years of vacuum and pressure pump experience into a new application category. Rather than supplying an individual vacuum pump alone, the Cobra Pro Pack Ultimate brings together the vacuum pump, high-pressure water pump, engine, fuel supply, filtration and related operating components in a coordinated package designed to reduce the integration work required when building mobile vacuum excavation equipment.

“The package was developed with the equipment builder in mind,” Thiellen said.“Bringing these major systems together on one skid gives manufacturers a more straightforward starting point for designing and producing a complete trailer.”

Product specifications, performance data, dimensions and a downloadable brochure for the Cobra Pro Pack Ultimate High-Pressure Vacuum Excavation System are available from Masport.

About Masport Incorporated:

Masport Incorporated supplies vacuum and pressure pumps, systems, components and technical support for customers across mobile and industrial pumping applications. With more than a century of experience in vacuum and pressure pumping, Masport develops products with an emphasis on performance, durability, serviceability and practical field operation. Masport Incorporated is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nicholas Borer

Masport Inc

+1 800-228-4510

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Masport Introduces Its First High-Pressure Vacuum Excavation System News Provided By Masport Inc November 13, 2026, 22:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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