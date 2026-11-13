MWE tripod photo booth inside a Huaqiangbei showroom (CCTV News / Phoenix-ifeng, 03:10).

Exterior of a street-side showroom in Huaqiangbei (CCTV News / Phoenix-ifeng).

An MWE tripod photo booth appeared at 03:10 in a CCTV News report on Shenzhen Huaqiangbei tech routes ahead of APEC, republished by Phoenix on Nov 12, 2026.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a CCTV News video report republished by Phoenix on November 12, 2026, an MWE tripod photo booth is visible inside a showroom in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen's electronics district, around the 03:10 mark. Looking ahead to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Shenzhen, the report follows technology guides as they map out APEC-themed routes through the city for visitors.Our team at MWE was proud to see our tripod photo booth appear in that video report. While photo booths are most familiar at weddings, social parties, corporate mixers, and brand activations, seeing an MWE unit standing inside a Huaqiangbei electronics showroom offers a welcome introduction to our brand. It places an everyday commercial product designed for social gatherings right inside a broader look at the technology routes Shenzhen presents ahead of APEC.Street-Side Showrooms Along HuaqiangbeiEarlier in the segment, at 03:04, the footage shows the exterior of a street-facing showroom. According to the report, small showrooms have been opening along Huaqiangbei's streets, including a tech-products export platform company preparing for an opening ribbon-cutting. Speaking in the video report, a showroom representative notes that having APEC in Shenzhen presents a timely opportunity to bring products to global markets.From MWE's perspective, having our tripod photo booth on display inside a publicly accessible Huaqiangbei showroom provides a valuable setting for visitors to encounter commercial event equipment in person. Rather than simply viewing specifications on a screen, visitors have the opportunity to see a finished unit in a physical space, observing its height, footprint, and frame alongside typical room surroundings. That real-world context gives anyone exploring the district a direct sense of how the booth is built to fit into actual venues.Seeing our booth in that Huaqiangbei showroom aligns naturally with CCTV News profiling Shenzhen ahead of APEC. While the city's tech routes highlight broader innovation for ordinary visitors, the report also shows how local hardware companies create practical commercial equipment designed for familiar gatherings, celebrations, and corporate events.Why an Event Photo Booth Belongs in a Technology StoryWhen viewers picture a technology tour through Shenzhen, robotics, autonomous vehicles, or industrial machinery may come to mind first. Yet everyday event equipment reflects an equally grounded side of the city's product design. At weddings, parties, corporate events, and trade shows, a tripod photo booth serves a direct, social purpose: giving friends, colleagues, and guests a shared place to gather for a group picture and mark an occasion together without needing any technical background to enjoy the moment.Even when guests already have smartphone cameras in hand, a dedicated photo spot still fills a practical role at a social gathering. Taking a group picture on a handheld phone can feel awkward if one person has to stretch an arm for a tight frame or stand behind the camera while everyone else poses. A freestanding tripod booth gives attendees a natural focal point in front of the lens so the whole group can appear in the same picture together.Event hosts make room for that setup in everyday situations. At a corporate mixer or trade show, a visible photo stand gives colleagues who rarely meet in person an easy reason to pause for a quick portrait between conversations; at a family celebration, relatives across generations can gather in one shot without passing a phone around the room. Seeing MWE's tripod photo booth appear in this CCTV News report highlights that accessible side of Chinese technology, with practical products shaped around ordinary social moments that anyone can recognize and enjoy at a glance.Introducing MWE and the Idea Behind Make Win EasyFor readers encountering the brand for the first time through the Shenzhen news report, MWE is a hardware brand of Marvel Tech Group Co., Ltd., a Shenzhen-based manufacturer that develops products for commercial and social settings. The name MWE stands for Make Win Easy. As outlined in our company story, that phrase speaks to our goal of designing practical hardware that helps customers deliver their services, operate smoothly in the field, and sustain their daily work over time.In practice, Make Win Easy speaks to two groups of intended users at the same time: the guests standing in front of the camera and the event planners, rental teams, and venue hosts managing the booking. We aim for our tripod photo booth to look welcoming to guests at a wedding reception, brand activation, or corporate gathering, and to fit the setup and event work of teams running repeated commercial events across a busy calendar. Ahead of Shenzhen's APEC spotlight, the CCTV News appearance offers a clear introduction to MWE for international event professionals who want to know the manufacturer behind the booth.Looking Forward From the APEC SpotlightAs Shenzhen highlights its electronics district ahead of APEC, the appearance of an MWE tripod photo booth in this Huaqiangbei CCTV News report connects our hardware directly to the city's showcase. For viewers who noticed the booth during the report or want to learn more about the brand behind it, we invite you to explore our work. You can watch the full segment online or visit mwedisplay to learn more about MWE.

Celia Liang

Marvel Tech Group Co., Ltd.

+86 156 7978 3403

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An MWE Tripod Photo Booth Appears in a CCTV News Report on Shenzhen's APEC Tech Routes News Provided By Marvel Tech Group Co., Ltd. November 13, 2026, 22:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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