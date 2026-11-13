News Release Correction: DPM Metals Declares Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“DPM” or“the Company”) today announced a correction to its news release issued on November 12, 2026, entitled“DPM Metals Declares Dividend.”

The news release incorrectly stated that the payable date for the fourth quarter dividend declared would be January 15, 2026. The correct date is January 15, 2027. This correction does not change any other information reported in the November 12 news release.

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange as a Foreign Exempt Issuer (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

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