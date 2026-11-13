US CENTCOM Denies Iranian Claim of Destroying Radar Installation in Bahrain

Florida [US], November 14 (ANI): The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday (local time) rejected Iran's claim that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed a US early-warning radar installation in Bahrain, stating that two Iranian one-way attack drones targeting the country were intercepted by US forces without causing any injuries or damage.

In a post on X, US CENTCOM disputed the IRGC's account of the alleged strike, clarifying that the drones were successfully shot down. "CLAIM: Today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked a“U.S. early-warning radar” in Bahrain. FACT: The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain and both were shot down by U.S. forces. There were no injuries or damage," CENTCOM stated.

This comes after the IRGC's Aerospace Force said that it had destroyed a US military early-warning radar installation in Bahrain, describing the operation as retaliation for an American aerial attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran's Sirik region. According to Iran's Fars News Agency, the IRGC said its forces targeted the radar approximately an hour after the alleged attack on the telecommunications infrastructure. In a statement reported by Fars, the IRGC described the claimed destruction of the radar as a warning to Washington against continuing its military operations and what Tehran termed oil smuggling in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

"The destruction of a US radar in Bahrain was a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to end its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz. If the enemy repeats its violations and acts of aggression, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert to respond without limits," the Aerospace Force said. The IRGC also warned companies against what it described as deception by the enemy, cautioning that those involved would face harsher consequences.

The developments come amid escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel as part of a border West Asia conflict. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had issued a fresh warning to Tehran, saying that he would have no hesitation in using military force to prevent Iran from threatening American allies and maritime interests. Asked whether he would hesitate to use force to stop Tehran from "terrorising our allies and our ships", he replied, "No hesitation."

The US President further claimed that Washington was making progress in its operations against Iran and was extracting more oil than before the conflict began. "We're doing very well with it right now, we're taking out more oil now than we did before the, if you call it a war, before the war started. We're taking out more oil. And think about the war. We've been fighting at a pretty rapid clip for three weeks, not seven months, for three weeks. Nobody's been killed in the last five months," Trump said.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump asserted that the United States had complete control over the strategic waterway. "We control the Gulf in terms of the Hormuz Strait. We control it. Totally control it," he said. Indicating that Washington could consider further military action depending on how the situation develops, Trump added, "But the answer is, if I saw things going the other way, I would do that, and it's possible I would do it right now." (ANI)