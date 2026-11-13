Strait Music, An Austin Institution Since 1963, Prepares For The Holiday Season With Gift Resources For Musicians At Every Level

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, TX, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSTIN, TX - November 13, 2026 -

Austin's longest-running family-owned music retailer has served Central Texas musicians for more than 60 years and is ready for the holiday season with instruments, accessories, and gift ideas across all budgets.

STRAIT MUSIC announced its 2026 holiday gift guide, featuring curated music gift options for beginners, hobbyists, and professional musicians across a range of budgets. The collection, now available at straitmusic.com, spans instruments, accessories, recording equipment, and gift cards, and is designed to help both experienced shoppers and first-time buyers find the right gift for the musicians in their lives. Shoppers can browse the full selection on the store's dedicated holiday gifts for musicians page.

The announcement draws on more than 60 years of retail experience. Strait Music opened in Austin in 1963, and has grown through three generations of family ownership into one of the most recognized independent music retailers in the state. The store has appeared on the Austin Chronicle's All-Time Winners list for Best Music Store and remains the largest independent band and orchestra dealer in Austin.

"Whether it's your first ever instrument or the one you have been dreaming about for years, there's nothing more exciting than unwrapping the gift of music during the holidays. Strait Music will help bring this joy to your family just as we have done since 1963. So this year, shop local and shop Strait Music for all the music lovers on your list," said Clint Strait, President, Strait Music Company.

What the 2026 Holiday Gift Guide Covers

Strait Music's holiday guide organizes gift options by type, with options for every player level. First-time buyers can find starter instruments for young players beginning school music programs alongside instructional materials and beginner-friendly accessories. For more experienced musicians, the guide includes professional-grade accessories, recording and pro audio equipment, and instrument upgrades across guitar, bass, keyboard, and percussion categories. Shoppers who aren't certain what a specific musician needs can opt for a gift card, giving the recipient the freedom to choose.

The guide covers a range of price points, reflecting the store's position as a full-service retailer rather than a specialty boutique. Whether the budget is $25 or $2,500, Strait Music's inventory and in-store staff are equipped to help shoppers match a gift to the person who will receive it. For those outside the Austin area, online ordering with shipping is available through the store's website.

A 63-Year Austin Music Institution

Dan Strait relocated his family from Houston to Austin in 1963 to open a Baldwin Piano franchise on the corner of 9th and Lamar. By 1967, the business had incorporated and expanded into a full-line music retailer serving the growing Austin music community. Over the following decades, Strait Music weathered two major floods, multiple relocations, and a city that changed substantially around it while remaining independently owned and operated by the founding family.

Today, the store operates two locations in the Austin area and carries guitars, basses, drums, keyboards, pianos, orchestral and band instruments, pro audio equipment, amplifiers, and accessories across all major instrument categories. Its repair department is described as one of the largest in Texas, and its private lesson program and instrument rental service extend the store's relationship with customers well beyond a single purchase.

The rental program, in particular, has made Strait Music a primary entry point for Central Texas families navigating school band and orchestra programs - a role the store has played continuously since its early years and that current third-generation leadership has maintained as a core part of its community identity.

More About Strait Music

Strait Music Company is a family-owned music retailer based in Austin, Texas, now in its third generation of Strait family leadership. Strait Music carries instruments, accessories, pro audio equipment, and sheet music across all major instrument categories, and offers private lessons, instrument rentals, and instrument repair services. Browse the full selection at straitmusic.com.

###

For more information about Strait Music, contact the company here:

Strait Music

Caitlyn Cain

512-476-6927

...

13945 N Hwy 183 B, Austin, TX 78717

CONTACT: Caitlyn Cain