LN4 Fusion Announces 2027 FIA Formula 3 Driver Lineup

James Egozi, Dion Gowda and Gabriel Gomez will race for LN4 Fusion in the team's debut FIA Formula 3 season in 2027.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- James Egozi, Dion Gowda and Gabriel Gomez will race for LN4 Fusion in the team's debut FIA Formula 3 season in 2027.LN4 Fusion has announced its driver lineup for the 2027 FIA Formula 3 season, bringing together James Egozi, Dion Gowda and Gabriel Gomez.As an Official Partner, Yep Ads is proud to support LN4 Fusion and shares the team's dedication to investing in people and supporting long-term success.A Lineup Built for the Next LevelLN4 Fusion has brought together a talented driver lineup for the 2027 FIA Formula 3 Championship: James Egozi, Dion Gowda and Gabriel Gomez.LN4 Fusion was created to give talented young drivers the environment, expertise and support they need to progress through the junior motorsport ranks.With its Formula 3 lineup in place, the team continues that commitment: developing emerging racing talent and building a competitive future in motorsport.Investing in People, On and Off the TrackMany of today's leaders at Yep Ads began their journey with us as interns and junior team members. Just as LN4 Fusion creates a pathway for young drivers to reach the top, we believe in giving our people the trust, responsibility and support to grow into the leaders of tomorrow.Stina, a Senior Sales Manager:“I started here as one of the youngest people on the team, joining as an intern while finishing school, and have since grown into a sales role managing advertiser relationships. I credit a lot of that growth to the trust and support I've received from our team and leadership. There's a strong vision here at Yep Ads and a culture that gives people the opportunity to grow into their potential. The people around you genuinely want to see you succeed and are willing to invest the time and effort to help you get there.”Another Chapter of GrowthThe 2027 season marks the start of a new chapter for LN4 Fusion, and Yep Ads is proud to be part of it.As an Official Partner, we're proud to support LN4 Fusion and look forward to another exciting chapter of growth and achievement on the track.For Jeroen, the parallel with building a team is clear:“That takes time, that takes persistence, that takes the right people and that takes investment. We want to be in this space for a very long time.”Follow along as LN4 Fusion takes on the 2027 season.About Yep AdsFounded in 2009, Yep Ads is a global performance marketing agency helping brands and publishers scale through measurable, performance-led digital marketing.Yep Ads combines strategy, media, technology, creative and customer acquisition expertise to help businesses reach new audiences and create sustainable growth.Today, Yep Ads works with thousands of brands and publisher partners across more than 140 countries, supporting brands across industries including e-commerce, retail, cybersecurity, finance, health and wellness, home services and more.

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LN4 Fusion Announces 2027 FIA Formula 3 Driver Lineup News Provided By Yep Ads B.V. November 13, 2026, 22:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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