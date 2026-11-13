Emerald Williams Selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2022-2026

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emerald Williams, founding and managing partner of Williams & Varsegi, LLC, has been selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in Family Law every year from 2022 through 2026. The recognition places her among the up-and-coming attorneys in Florida whose work stands out to their peers, and five consecutive selections reflect the steady reputation she has built representing families across South Florida.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters service, selects attorneys through a process that combines peer nominations, independent research and peer evaluation. Rising Stars is open only to attorneys who are 40 or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less, and no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in a state are named to the list each year. Being chosen again and again shows that her colleagues in the legal community consistently recognize the quality of her advocacy.

Emerald earned her law degree cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law and has been licensed in Florida since 2012. Before founding the firm, she served as an Assistant Attorney General prosecuting child abuse cases with the Department of Children and Families and as a senior staff attorney for the State of Florida Guardian ad Litem Program. That background gives her a clear understanding of how courts evaluate what children need, and it shapes how she handles time-sharing, parenting plans and custody disputes today. She has also been named an Elite Lawyer in Divorce and Family Law and was selected by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys as one of the 10 Best attorneys for client satisfaction.

Williams & Varsegi, LLC is a boutique Boca Raton firm that practices exclusively in divorce and family law. With over 30 years of combined experience, the firm serves clients throughout Palm Beach and Broward County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Parkland and Coral Springs. Emerald leads the firm alongside founding partner Katie Varsegi, whose years of trial experience give clients a team prepared to negotiate a fair settlement or take a case to court when needed.

The firm handles the full range of family law matters, from high-net-worth and high-conflict divorces to uncontested cases, alimony, child support, time-sharing, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and post-judgment enforcement. When a divorce involves a business, a professional practice or complex compensation, the firm works with forensic accountants and business valuators so the finances are fully understood before any agreement is made. Clients work directly with the attorneys who know their case, and reviews consistently describe the team as responsive and knowledgeable.

The firm's motto, Everything Family Law because Family is Everything, reflects the care it brings to every case. Families facing divorce or a custody dispute in Boca Raton and the surrounding communities can schedule a consultation with Williams & Varsegi, LLC by calling 954-255-5655.

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Emerald Williams Selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2022-2026 News Provided By MileMark Legal Marketing November 13, 2026, 22:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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