Can AI Help Detroiters Build Generational Wealth? Free Community Event Explores The Possibilities

AI Legacy Builders

New book connects artificial intelligence, financial literacy and entrepreneurship to help individuals take greater control of their financial futures.

- AI Legacy BuildersDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if artificial intelligence could help people uncover where they're losing money, make smarter business decisions and create a financial legacy for future generations?That's the conversation coming to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 15, during a free community event designed to explore how emerging technology can become a practical tool for financial empowerment.The event, scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. at Motor City Java House, 17336 Lahser Road, will introduce Building Wealth and Legacy with AI: A Financial Memoir, a new book by wealth strategists Adriane Mayes and Enyka Gaines.As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, the authors want to shift the conversation beyond technology and productivity to something more personal: How can everyday people use AI to better understand their finances, strengthen their businesses and build lasting wealth?The book addresses a familiar financial challenge. Many people work hard, earn income and manage businesses but still struggle to identify where their money is going, understand tax implications or develop a sustainable wealth-building strategy.Drawing on their personal experiences and professional backgrounds, Mayes and Gaines connect financial literacy, tax education, entrepreneurship and AI-powered tools to help readers examine their financial habits and take practical steps toward financial stability.Their approach centers on three principles: "Find the Leak. Fix the Plan. Build the Legacy."What began as a collaboration focused on tax education and business development evolved into a broader initiative featuring AI tools, financial calculators and educational resources designed to make financial planning more accessible.The Detroit launch will provide an opportunity for community members, entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners to meet the authors, explore the book's concepts and connect with others interested in financial education and technology.The event is free and open to the public. No book purchase is required.Attendees who wish to purchase the book can select the Legacy Bundle Experience, which includes a signed, personalized book, limited-edition bookmark, digital book access and a 30-Day Book-to-Action Companion. The bundle costs $32 with event pickup using code LIVE5 or $37 with shipping.Event detailsWhat: Building Wealth and Legacy with AI book launch and community eventWhen: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, from 2 to 5 p.m.Where: Motor City Java House, 17336 Lahser Road, DetroitAdmission: FreeRSVP:About the authorsAdriane Mayes is an AI wealth strategist, entrepreneur and community builder focused on helping individuals leverage artificial intelligence, systems and strategic planning to create financial opportunities and build lasting legacies.Enyka Gaines, known as "The Tax Extraordinaire," is a wealth strategist and longtime business owner who helps individuals and entrepreneurs strengthen their knowledge of taxes, financial literacy and long-term wealth creation.

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Can AI Help Detroiters Build Generational Wealth? Free Community Event Explores the Possibilities News Provided By PamPerryPR November 13, 2026, 22:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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