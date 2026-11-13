New York Medical Center Celebrates Its Grand Opening In Western New York

NYMC Executives and elected officials celebrate the Grand Opening. From L: State Sen. George Borrello; Dawn Turk, sr. dir. of finance; Ray Manning, CEO; Nicholas DiTommaso, principal manager; Wendy Luce, COO Consult; and Chuck Villafranca, sr. dir. of facilities.

Inpatient substance use disorder treatment program opens in Irving

IRVING, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York Medical Center (NYMC) officially celebrated the grand opening of its new 25-bed inpatient substance use disorder (SUD) treatment program on September 10, 2026. The facility's opening expands access to specialized inpatient services for individuals and families throughout rural Western New York.This is the first phase of a planned 162-bed behavioral health campus. The ribbon cutting drew more than 100 invited guests and was followed by a public open house attended by over 200 area residents. Since then, the center has admitted its first clients and celebrated its first graduates. The program is licensed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) and includes five medically supervised withdrawal management (detox) beds.NYMC's goal is to serve the community with treatment that combines medical care, psychiatric services and therapeutic programming, built around an individualized plan for each client. The state-of-the-art, residential-style setting features natural light, welcoming common areas and quiet spaces designed to support recovery.“We built a place where individuals can receive specialized care with dignity and hope, and our first clients and graduates are already showing us what is possible,” said Ray Manning, chief executive officer of New York Medical Center.“Opening New York Medical Center was a long road. I am proud of what our team has accomplished, and I'm even more excited about what we will accomplish for this region in the years ahead.”The Sept. 10 ribbon cutting brought together state, county, local and Seneca Nation leaders. Attending were state Sen. George Borrello; Chautauqua County Executive Paul Wendel Jr.; Chautauqua County Legislators Marcus Buchanan and Tom Harmon; Town of Hanover Supervisor Lou Pelletter; Mark Geise, CEO of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency; Dan Heitzenrater, president of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce; and Trish McClennan, Chautauqua County deputy director of mental hygiene.Representing the Seneca Nation of Indians (SNI) were Presley Redeye, chief of the Seneca Nation Fire Department; Michele Redeye, COO/chief of the SNI Emergency Medical Services; and representatives of Seneca Strong. Local police, fire, ambulance and hospital personnel also attended.For information about treatment, please call 716-961-7457 or visit nymedctr.

Nancy Steves

New York Med Center LLC

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New York Medical Center Celebrates Its Grand Opening in Western New York News Provided By New York Med Center LLC November 13, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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