Azerbaijan To Finish Nations League Group Stage In First Place
Led by head coach Aykhan Abbasov, the team, competing in Group 2 of League D, faced Liechtenstein away from home.
The match ended in a 1–0 victory for Azerbaijan, with Mahir Emreli scoring the decisive goal in the 26th minute.
Azerbaijan thus finished its group-stage campaign in first place with eight points.
The final match in Group 2 will take place on November 16, when Lithuania host Liechtenstein.
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