Global Uranium Engages Nordcore Media For Marketing And Investor Awareness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTCQB: GURFF | FRA: Q3J0) (the“Company” or“Global Uranium”) announces its engagement of Nordcore Media LLC (address: 30 N Gould St, Suite R, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801; email:...) (“Nordcore”) to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services designed to increase awareness of the Company and its uranium exploration portfolio.

Marketing activities are expected to commence on or about November 14, 2026, with an anticipated campaign duration of 60 to 90 days. The Agreement provides for an initial contractual term of four months or until the budget is fully spent, subject to earlier termination in accordance with its terms.

Under the Agreement, Nordcore is to develop and manage online advertising campaigns, including the preparation of advertorials, written content, text and display advertisements, and dedicated landing pages. Services also include keyword research, audience targeting, remarketing, campaign optimization and coordination with third-party advertising distributors. Marketing activities may be conducted through search engine advertising, including Google Ads, digital display advertising networks, social media platforms, financial news and investor-focused websites, and email newsletters (the“Services”).

The Company will pay $250,000 CAD in consideration for the Services, inclusive of advertising expenditures. No shares, stock options or other securities will be issued as compensation under the Agreement. Nordcore and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, do not own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. is an exploration-stage company focused on uranium assets primarily in North America. Its portfolio includes the Wing Lake Property and an interest in the Astro Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, together with uranium projects in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, Gas Hills and Copper Mountain districts.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ungad Chadda

CEO and Director

For further information:

Telephone: 587-330-0045

Email:...

Website:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated commencement, duration, scope and objectives of the marketing program; the nature and timing of the services to be provided by Nordcore; the advertising channels expected to be used; and the planned expenditure of the marketing budget. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that Nordcore will provide the services contemplated by the Agreement in accordance with its terms, that the planned advertising channels and third-party distributors will remain available on commercially reasonable terms, and that the marketing program and budget will proceed substantially as currently contemplated.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in market conditions, advertising costs, platform policies or availability, campaign performance, audience engagement, the availability and performance of third-party service providers and advertising distributors, and changes in the timing, scope or budget of the Services. There can be no assurance that the marketing program will be completed as anticipated or will achieve its intended objectives. Additional risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.