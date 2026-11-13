Refined Energy Appoints Leo Power To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU) (OTC: RRUUF) (FSE: CWA0) (“Refined” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Leo Power to its board of directors, effective November 13, 2026.

Mr. Power brings experience in the resource sector, corporate governance and government relations, including longstanding ties to Newfoundland and Labrador. He serves as a director of Q2 Metals Corp., Integral Metals Corp. and the St. John's International Airport Authority and as a member of the Atlantic Canada Ambassadors Council for the Fraser Institute. Earlier in his career, he advised a senior federal Cabinet Minister and a former Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Mr. Power co-founded the Newfoundland and Labrador chapter of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He holds an MBA through the joint Kellogg–Schulich program and a master's degree in Oil and Gas Studies from Memorial University.

“We are pleased to welcome Leo to Refined's board,” said Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer.“His resource sector experience, governance background and connections in Newfoundland and Labrador will bring a valuable perspective as we advance Golden Goose and evaluate opportunities to strengthen our presence in the region.”

Equity Incentive Grants

The Company also announces that, effective November 13, 2026, it has granted an aggregate of 2,200,000 stock options (“Options”) and 2,200,000 restricted share rights (“RSRs”) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to its equity incentive plan (the“Plan”). Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 until November 13, 2028. The Options and RSRs, and any common shares issued on the exercise of the Options or the settlement of the RSRs before March 14, 2027, are subject to a hold period expiring March 14, 2027, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“CSE”). The grants are subject to the terms of the Plan and the policies of the CSE.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic mineral projects in North America, including the Golden Goose gold-antimony project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Eli Dusenbury

Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:

Refined Energy Corp.

Telephone: (604) 398-3378

Email: ...

Website:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated contribution of Mr. Power to the Company; the Company's plans to advance the Golden Goose project; and the Company's evaluation of opportunities to strengthen its presence in Newfoundland and Labrador. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“potential”,“will” and similar words and expressions. Such forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, personnel and other resources; the receipt and maintenance of required permits, approvals and authorizations; the Company's ability to carry out its exploration and corporate plans as currently contemplated; and general business, economic and market conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to mineral exploration and development; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the absence of defined mineral resources or reserves at the Golden Goose project; the availability and terms of financing; commodity prices; market and economic conditions; regulatory, permitting and environmental matters; operational and technical risks; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and consultants; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.