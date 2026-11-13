AECL & CNL Announce Funding Endowment To Establish Research Chair For Centre For Fusion Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leadership position at Centre for Fusion Energy created to strengthen Canada's capacity in fusion energy science and innovation

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) are pleased to announce a $2.5-million investment to establish an endowed Fusion Research Chair at the University of Toronto. Funded by CNL through AECL's Federal Nuclear Science and Technology (FNST) Work Plan, with matching contributions from Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and the University of Toronto, the Chair will provide national leadership in fusion science and technology. Working closely with the Centre for Fusion Energy (CFE) and partners across academia, industry, and government, the Chair will advance research, support talent development, and strengthen Canada's fusion capabilities, helping build a more connected and competitive national fusion sector.

The funding was announced at the University of Toronto's Michael E. Charles Faculty Council Chamber, with special guests in attendance that included the Honourable Nolan Quinn, Ontario Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security; Rudy Cuzzetto, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy and Mines; and the Honourable Danielle Martin, MP for University-Rosedale. This was in addition to representatives from AECL, CNL, OPG, Stellarex, and the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering.

“Fusion energy represents one of the most exciting scientific and technological opportunities of our time, with the potential to provide abundant, reliable and carbon-free energy for future generations,” said Dr. Monica Regalbuto, CNL's Vice-President of Science and Technology.“While much work remains to turn that promise into reality, Canada is well positioned to be a leader in the field. The Centre for Fusion Energy is helping to build the national ecosystem required to achieve that goal, and we are proud to support its continued growth through this investment in leadership, research and collaboration.”

“Building Canada's nuclear future can only be done by working together and generating momentum with investments that move the field forward. The CFE enables interested partners across Canada to create new partnerships and fund strategic projects that solve common challenges”, said Dr. Amy Gottschling, AECL's Vice-President of Science, Technology, and Commercialization.

The endowment will provide dedicated academic leadership to the CFE, which was launched in 2025 as a national platform to support a robust and integrated Canadian fusion ecosystem, develop domestic fusion energy capabilities, and advance fusion research and development across Canada. In addition to establishing the new position, some of the funding from the partners will support priority research activities and talent development that help accelerate scientific progress and advance the technologies required for future fusion energy systems.

Once selected, the Research Chair will be tasked with spearheading a research program that advances Canada's capabilities in fusion energy, with a particular focus on experimental plasma physics, design and operation of magnetic fusion devices, materials science, and plasma-material interactions and other research areas essential to the development and deployment of fusion science and technology. Advancing this type of Canadian leadership in fusion energy is part of the federal government's commitment to establishing Canada as an energy superpower and the strongest economy in the G7.

The endowment continues CNL's efforts to spur fusion development in Canada. In recent years, in addition to contributing to the establishment of the Centre for Fusion Energy, CNL developed a roadmap for fusion deployment in Canada, completed a $10 million investment into General Fusion, and signed agreements with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), and Stellarex to partner on fusion development. CNL also partnered with Kyoto Fusioneering to launch Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc., a new joint venture that aims to develop and deploy deuterium-tritium fusion fuel cycle technologies.

To learn more about CNL and its fusion program, visit . Additional information on AECL and its FNST program can be found at .

About Atomic Energy of Canada Limited

Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. Working through a Government-owned, Contractor-operated model that is executed by its contractor, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, AECL enables nuclear science and technology through its Chalk River Laboratories, Canada's largest research complex, and by engaging with academia and private industry to advance nuclear innovation. It is committed to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. It also manages the Government of Canada's radioactive waste responsibilities. AECL continues to own the intellectual property for the CANDU® reactor technology and is accountable for deriving optimal benefit from this technology for Canada. Read more on AECL at.

About CNL

As Canada's premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. CNL fulfils three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector, and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit .

AECL Contact:

Jeremy Latta

Director of Communications and Government Reporting

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CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at