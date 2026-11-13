DABO Detroit To Host Live Giveathon With 105.9 KISS FM On November 18 For Make Christmas Very Merry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mason & Angie Starr broadcast live from DABO on Nov. 18, 6–10 a.m., raising funds and new toys so metro Detroit kids can pick their own Christmas gifts

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DABO Detroit Inc. will host the DABO Detroit Giveathon on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 6 to 10 a.m., live on-air with Mason & Angie Starr of 105.9 KISS FM. The four-hour broadcast from DABO's headquarters at 12048 Grand River Ave. will raise money and new toys for Make Christmas Very Merry, DABO's annual program that provides free holiday gifts to metro Detroit children whose families are experiencing financial hardship.

This year's Make Christmas Very Merry gift event takes place Tuesday, December 22, 2026, from 12 to 4 p.m. at 9928 Grand River Ave., Detroit. Children ages 14 and under will pick out their own toys, with each child receiving five gifts and up to three children served per family. No proof of income is required. Every dollar and toy raised during the Giveathon goes directly toward making the day possible.

Now in its 10th year, Make Christmas Very Merry has brought Christmas to children whose families are living in shelters or facing other hardships across metro Detroit. This year's donors already include Ian Conyers, the Emage Center, with Dr. Lipman, the UAW and Marvin Mack.

"For ten years we've met children who are spending the holidays in shelters, and families doing everything they can just to get by. It's heartbreaking to see, and it's why we keep showing up. Every child in this city deserves to wake up on Christmas morning knowing someone thought of them. For some of these children, the gifts they pick out with us may be the only ones they receive this year. That isn't a reflection of their parents' love or effort. Times are hard for so many families right now. Every dollar, every toy and every call during the Giveathon puts a gift in a child's hands to make their Christmas VERY MERRY," said Rev. Horace Sheffield III, CEO of DABO Detroit Inc.

Listeners and community members can give in three ways during the broadcast:

1. Give online at dabodetroitinc/donate.

2. Drop off a check or new, unwrapped toys at DABO, 12048 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48204, between 6 and 10 a.m.

3. Call in a pledge live during the Mason & Starr Morning Show on 105.9 KISS FM.

The Giveathon is supported by community partners Amazon, Converging Power Church, New Destiny Christian Fellowship and Goodman Acker law firm.

Event details

What: DABO Detroit Giveathon benefiting Make Christmas Very Merry

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 6–10 a.m.

Where: DABO Detroit, 12048 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48204, and live on 105.9 KISS FM

Hosts: Mason & Angie Starr, the Mason & Starr Morning Show

Gift event: Tuesday, December 22, 2026, 12–4 p.m., 9928 Grand River Ave., Detroit

Give online: dabodetroitinc/donate

Media are welcome on site during the broadcast for interviews and photos.

About DABO Detroit Inc.

Founded in 1979 by the late Horace Sheffield Jr., DABO Detroit Inc. (Detroit Association of Black Organizations) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a network of more than 130 member organizations. Its mission is to create opportunities, foster unity and improve the quality of life for African Americans in Detroit and beyond. Led by CEO Rev. Horace Sheffield III, DABO serves metro Detroit families through programs including monthly food distribution, workforce training, health outreach and Make Christmas Very Merry. Learn more at dabodetroitinc.

Media contact

Raven Shelman, Communications, DABO Detroit Inc.

(313) 283-9587 ·...

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Hoarce Sheffield III

The DABO

+1 313-283-9587

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