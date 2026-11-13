Why Did Tony Robbins And Dean Graziosi Write Their Book The AI Advantage And Created The AI Advantage LIVE Event?

4. AI Advantage LIVE Virtual Event w/ Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi on December 12th, 2026

After watching people try AI and stall, Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi decide to share a solution at their AI Advantage LIVE virtual event on December 12.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have spent decades studying what separates people who break through from people who stay stuck. Over the past 2 years, they watched the same pattern play out with AI on a massive scale.Millions of people tried it, and for many of them, very little changed. That observation became the starting point for their new book, The AI Advantage: How Ordinary People Are Using AI to Build Extraordinary Lives, publishing December 15 from Hay House, and for AI Advantage LIVE, a free one-day virtual event Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will host on Saturday, December 12, 2026.-- The Problem They Kept Seeing --Through their AI programs and events, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have heard from 100,000+ people about what AI has and hasn't done for them. A common theme emerged. People had signed up for tools, watched tutorials, and tried prompts, and many still felt like their weeks looked the same. For a lot of them, AI had quietly become one more thing to manage."People kept telling us the same thing," said Dean Graziosi. "They'd tried AI, it was kind of cool, and then nothing in their life actually changed. Tony and I realized it wasn't a talent problem or an age problem. Nobody had ever shown them how to make AI work around their life instead of adding to it. That's why we wrote the book, and it's why we're doing AI Advantage LIVE."-- Tony Robbins's Role --For Tony Robbins, the book continues a career built on helping people close the gap between what they know and what they do. His work has reached millions & millions of people in hundreds of countries, and his books, including Unlimited Power, Awaken the Giant Within, and Money: Master the Game, have sold millions of copies.The AI Advantage applies the same focus on human potential to the fastest-moving technology of this era, with an emphasis on what it makes possible for ordinary people rather than on the technology itself. Tony Robbins will close the day at AI Advantage LIVE.-- What Comes Next --AI Advantage LIVE was created as the next step for anyone who wants to see what this looks like in their own life. Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will host the five-hour virtual event with Igor Pogany and Molly Mahoney, with appearances from Sabrina Ramonov and John Maxwell."The book shows the reader what other people have done," said Igor Pogany. "AI Advantage LIVE is where people get to see what it looks like for them. I've been getting ready for this day for months, and I think people are going to be surprised by how much is possible when AI actually knows who they are."-- Availability --The AI Advantage is available for pre-order at ahead of its December 15, 2026 release.AI Advantage LIVE with Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi takes place Saturday, December 12, 2026, beginning at 9AM PT, and registration is free at .-- Meet Your Authors ---- About Tony Robbins --Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.-- About Dean Graziosi --Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of Mastermind and AI Advantage alongside Tony Robbins. For more than four decades Dean Graziosi has helped entrepreneurs in more than 150 countries turn their knowledge and experience into thriving businesses through his books, live events, online programs and community. He has founded, invested in or helped build more than 15 companies, and the frameworks and launches he has developed have generated more than $2 billion in sales.

Kari Keating

AI Advantage

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Why Did Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Write Their Book The AI Advantage and Created The AI Advantage LIVE Event? News Provided By mastermind November 13, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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