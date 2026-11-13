Uniden Brings R9w, Scanners And Off-Road Creator Experiences To SEMA 2026

Uniden America showcased its R9w professional radar integration program with MSC, featuring a Lamborghini Revuelto at SEMA 2026 in Las Vegas.

Visitors explored Uniden scanner technology and listened to recordings of radio communications captured throughout the year at the interactive scanner station during SEMA 2026.

Uniden extended its SEMA 2026 activities beyond the show floor with a desert dune buggy experience for automotive creators and brand ambassadors near Las Vegas.

With MSC and a Lamborghini Revuelto on display, Uniden also featured hands-on radio scanning, a new commercial, and a desert adventure for creators.

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Uniden America Corporation concluded SEMA 2026 with a program spanning professional radar integration, interactive scanner demonstrations, and automotive creator experiences. During the November 3–6 show in Las Vegas, visitors explored a Lamborghini Revuelto showcase with MSC, engaged with radio technology at a hands-on scanner station, and connected with creators and Uniden representatives. Beyond the show floor, Uniden hosted an off-road buggy experience for participating creators and guests.R9w and Premium Vehicle IntegrationUniden and MSC highlighted professional installation of the R9w radar platform, using the Lamborghini Revuelto display to bring attention to the technical and design considerations behind premium vehicle integration.The R9w is designed for vehicle-specific installation with remotely mounted detection components and discreet in-cabin controls. MSC, Uniden's exclusive North American distributor for installed radar products, supports the specialist installation channel through distribution and technical expertise. Uniden also released a new R9w commercial highlighting the precision and craftsmanship behind professional installation.Hands-On Scanner TechnologyAt Uniden's interactive scanner station, visitors listened to recordings of radio communications the team captured throughout the year, experiencing the kinds of signals that make scanning an engaging hobby.The station also gave newcomers and experienced listeners an opportunity to speak with Uniden representatives about scanner technology. Uniden recently expanded its BCD160DN and BCD260DN scanners with firmware-based decoding for non-encrypted P25 Phase I and II digital voice communications; the update does not add trunk-tracking capability.Creators Take the Experience Off-RoadUniden extended its SEMA activities into the Nevada desert with a hosted off-road buggy adventure. The outing created opportunities for participants to share a driving experience and capture original content away from the convention floor.Creators participating in Uniden's broader SEMA program included Sean Berg (Sean Has Jokes), Payton Brown (Racin' Payton), Latrell Jennings of Push Start POV, record-holder Arne Toman of Arne's Antics, and Orkun Baydar of V8 Forever. Uniden intends to build on experience-led collaborations as its creator and ambassador relationships develop.The company also engaged visitors through merchandise, collectible car-model giveaways and other activities throughout the show.Watch Uniden's SEMA 2026 video recap and visit the full recap on Uniden for more from the show. A separate Uniden and MSC behind-the-scenes film highlights their installation collaboration. Media may request technical details, additional imagery, or interviews through the contact below.About Uniden America CorporationUniden America Corporation, a subsidiary of Uniden Corporation, is a leading provider of consumer electronics and communications technology. For 60 years, Uniden has developed products designed to keep people connected, informed, and aware, with a portfolio spanning radar detection, radio scanners, CB radios, marine electronics, and other communication technologies. Uniden serves drivers, professionals, and enthusiast communities with products focused on performance, reliability, and real-world use.

JD Rico

holMedia - Media Relations for Uniden America Corporation

+1 305-450-9998

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Uniden Takes on SEMA 2026 | Booth Highlights & Desert Action

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Uniden Brings R9w, Scanners and Off-Road Creator Experiences to SEMA 2026 News Provided By holMedia - Media Relations for Uniden America Corporation November 13, 2026, 22:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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