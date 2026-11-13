CAPE EMS Strengthens Life Sciences Engagement Through Iconn Technologies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) iConn Technologies is a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of CAPE EMS Berhad Multi-year manufacturing framework builds on established supply and development activities

KUALA LUMPAR, MALAYSIA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CAPE EMS Berhad [Bursa Malaysia Main Market; CEB (5311)] announces the completion of a Contract Manufacturing Agreement and an initial project addendum with Thermo Fisher Scientific, marking a significant milestone in the relationship developed by iConn Technologies. The agreement was fully executed on 20 October 2026, effective from 20 August 2026; the initial addendum was fully executed on 2 November 2026, effective from 23 October 2026.The relationship was developed over four years by iConn Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of CAPE EMS Berhad. iConn is led by Chief Executive Officer Turker Hidirlar. The milestone advances the Group's life sciences expansion within its Intelligent Manufacturing Network strategy.The agreement has an initial three-year term, with up to two further one-year extensions by mutual agreement. The engagement involves multiple Thermo Fisher Scientific life sciences businesses and follows an extensive evaluation and contract development process with its global procurement team and participating businesses. iConn's engagement spans research and development support and production activities in the United States, Europe and Asia.The work encompasses technically demanding components, complex electromechanical assemblies, finished products and integrated systems. Working alongside customer teams, iConn addresses technical challenges and develops manufacturing methodologies, including work focused on improving production yields and manufacturability.The agreements build on an established commercial relationship involving recurring monthly supply, production and first-article parts, and research and development engagements across selected Thermo Fisher Scientific businesses. Purchase orders have been received and fulfilled, with ongoing activities spanning engineering support and manufacturing execution. The award relating to the initial signed project addendum was communicated in May 2026. Additional engagements already supported by purchase orders are being documented through further project-specific addendums, which remain subject to agreement and execution by the parties. Where first-article approval or other manufacturing qualifications are required, progression to the relevant production stages remains subject to those requirements being satisfied.The agreement was signed by Greg Sachs, Vice President of Procurement at Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Turker Hidirlar, Chief Executive Officer of iConn Technologies, signing on behalf of CAPE EMS Berhad.Christina Tee, Group Chief Executive Officer of CAPE EMS Berhad, said:“For CAPE EMS and iConn, this agreement is strategically important and reflects the relationship that Turker and the iConn team have developed through sustained customer engagement and project execution. It advances our life sciences expansion within the Intelligent Manufacturing Network pillar and contributes to the Group's broader CEB 2.0 transformation.“We see an opportunity to strengthen Malaysia's role in advanced life sciences development and manufacturing, supported by the expertise and resources of our international network.”Turker Hidirlar, Chief Executive Officer of iConn Technologies, said:“This milestone represents four years of focused work developing the relationship and progressing customer projects. Purchase orders across multiple Thermo Fisher Scientific businesses and work already underway give the agreement practical significance.“Our role is to manage complexity across development and manufacturing, bringing together the expertise and resources needed to address demanding customer requirements. Our priority is dependable execution against existing commitments while developing capabilities to support the relationship over time.”iConn has been preparing through targeted capability development, specialist recruitment and capacity planning. Selected engineering and operational resources have been allocated to execution. Through its Intelligent Manufacturing Network, iConn coordinates engineering expertise and manufacturing resources across international locations.CAPE EMS Group operates across four core pillars: Electronic Manufacturing Services, Intelligent Manufacturing Network, Renewable Energy and Internet of Things. Life sciences expansion through iConn forms part of this broader portfolio and growth strategy.Additional Corporate DisclosuresThe following disclosures are made by CAPE EMS Berhad in respect of the CAPE EMS Group.The commercial arrangements described in this announcement comprise existing supply activities and engagements at different stages of development, qualification and execution. The execution of the contractual framework and initial addendum formalises elements of this established relationship; it does not represent the commencement of all commercial activities between the parties.Existing orders and contractual commitments are governed by their respective terms. For activities requiring first-article approval, manufacturing qualification or other contractual milestones, progression to the relevant production stages remains conditional upon those requirements being satisfied. The timing and extent of the financial contribution will depend on the applicable commitments, milestone achievement, delivery schedules and associated development, qualification and production costs.Relevant risks include qualification or customer-acceptance delays, changes in demand, supply chain disruption, execution costs and the ability to meet technical, quality and delivery requirements. Development and production expenditure may precede customer receipts and create working-capital requirements. Purchase orders and contractual commitments should not be interpreted as guarantees of profitability or cash generation.Further addendums and manufacturing approvals are future events and are not represented as completed by this announcement. Statements concerning future developments reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual outcomes may differ materially. The Company will assess subsequent developments and make further announcements as required under applicable disclosure obligations. Contractual confidentiality remains subject to those obligations.Media and investor enquiriesCAPE EMS Group:Angeline Ng Yee Theng, Vice President, Corporate AffairEmail:...Office: 07-213-333 (Ext. 225)iConn TechnologiesMelanie McAllister – PR RelationsEmail:...Office: 949-207-3797

Melanie McAllister

iConn Technologies

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CAPE EMS Strengthens Life Sciences Engagement Through iConn Technologies News Provided By iConn Technologies November 13, 2026, 22:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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