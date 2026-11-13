MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New 12-month analysis from Back Bay Brownstones, with commentary from Susana Murphy of Real.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Back Bay homes sold for 97.5% of their asking price from November 2025 through October 2026, pointing to a resilient environment for property owners. That is the finding of a new 12-month market analysis from Back Bay Brownstones, a free guide to selling and buying brownstones and condos in Back Bay. Susana Murphy of Real serves as the site's recommended agent and notes that sellers who prepare their homes well continue to secure strong offers and maximize their returns.The Back Bay median of $1.37 million is 61% higher than Boston, MA's $852,000. The Back Bay median price fell 0.4%, while prices rose in Boston, MA (up 1.5%). This slight dip presents an opening for buyers to negotiate on prime properties, while sellers benefit from a balanced market holding 6.7 months of supply in the period ending October 2026. The consistent supply ensures that buyers have options to view, while well-priced homes still command attention."The prestige of the neighborhood keeps its premium strong," said Murphy. "Inventory remains balanced, giving buyers excellent choices while sellers maintain their strong position."CONDOS AND CO-OPS HOLD THEIR VALUECondos and co-ops accounted for 92% of sales in the neighborhood over the year, driving the vast majority of local real estate activity. The median price for these homes reached $1.33 million. This segment held steady, up 0.0% from a year earlier, highlighting consistent value for property owners. The stability in condo pricing provides confidence for those planning a future move, as the core of the neighborhood's housing stock retains its long-term appeal.SELLERS SEE STRONG OFFERSHomes in Back Bay sold in a median 41 days over the past 12 months. During this period, 18.5% of homes sold above the asking price, rewarding sellers who position their properties correctly. Buyers who act decisively are finding success, while sellers who understand the pace of the market can plan their transitions with certainty."Sellers should price accurately from the start to capture that strong momentum and attract offers over asking," said Murphy, who has been named a Top Agent – Plymouth, MA.WHAT IT MEANS FOR BACK BAY BROWNSTONE SELLERSSellers in the neighborhood have a clear path to success when they prepare early and understand the steps involved in listing a property. Gathering the right paperwork and reviewing local comparables gives owners a distinct advantage before the home goes public."Review recent street-level sales to set the right price," said Murphy. "Gather condo documents early to ensure a smooth, successful listing process."The guide offers a written valuation based on recent sales on your street, a guide to Boston property taxes, and a list of documents to gather early for condo sales at brownstonesinbackbay.ABOUT BACK BAY BROWNSTONESBack Bay Brownstones is a free guide to selling and buying brownstones and condos in Back Bay. The site provides a written valuation based on recent sales on your street, a guide to Boston property taxes, and a list of documents to gather early for condo sales. It connects readers with its recommended agent, Susana Murphy of Real, to help owners and buyers plan their next steps with expert support.ABOUT SUSANA MURPHYSusana Murphy is a luxury real estate advisor and the Founder of ALANTE Real Estate, a real estate team with Real serving Plymouth, MA, Boston, the South Shore, and Upper Cape Cod. The practice assists buyers and sellers of waterfront homes, custom-built estates, and Back Bay brownstones. Murphy has been recognized as a FastExpert Five Star Agent and a Top Agent in Carver, MA, bringing years of dedicated service to every client.RECOMMENDED AGENTSusana Murphy, Real · 508-345-5632METHODOLOGYRedfin market data for Back Bay and Boston, MA. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians. Figures for townhouses and rowhouses rest on fewer than 20 sales.

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New November 2026 Data: Back Bay Homes Sell for 97.5% of Asking Price News Provided By Back Bay Brownstones November 13, 2026, 22:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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