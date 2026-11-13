Governor's Office Of Highway Safety Awards Traffic Safety Education Grant To Love From Afar

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Funding will support the Safe Minds, Safe Roads initiative, advancing trauma-informed traffic safety education and crash prevention throughout Georgia.

- Dr. Cynthia WilliamsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Love From Afar - The Christopher Allen Williams Foundation is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $59,759.40 grant from the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to support community-based traffic safety education and crash prevention initiatives.The grant will support Safe Minds, Safe Roads: Traffic Safety Through Trauma-Informed Education, a program designed to educate youth, families, and communities about distracted driving, seat belt safety, responsible decision-making, and the lasting consequences of roadway crashes.Through its Broken Crayons Still Color initiative, Love From Afar incorporates lived experiences, youth engagement, and interactive educational programming to promote safer driving behaviors and help prevent avoidable tragedies."Twenty years ago, I lost my son Christopher Allen Williams in a car crash. That loss changed my life forever, but it also gave me a purpose bigger than my pain," said Dr. Cynthia Williams, Founder and Project Director of Love From Afar. "Today, we're taking that purpose back into our communities, reaching our youth, and reminding families that one decision behind the wheel can change everything. This grant is about education, prevention, and saving lives."The grant period runs from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027, supporting the Governor's Office of Highway Safety's mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Georgia.About Love From Afar: Love From Afar - The Christopher Allen Williams Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming grief into purpose through trauma recovery, lived-experience support, youth education, and community engagement. Through its Broken Crayons Still Color initiative, the organization works to strengthen families, promote healing, encourage responsible decision-making, and advance community safety.About the Governor's Office of Highway Safety: The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety works to educate the public on safe driving behaviors and implement highway safety campaigns and programs designed to reduce crashes and eliminate fatalities and injuries on Georgia roads.For more information about GOHS and its highway safety programs, visit or call 404-656-6996.

Michael Whittley

Whittley Agency

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Governor's Office of Highway Safety Awards Traffic Safety Education Grant to Love From Afar News Provided By Whittley Agency November 13, 2026, 22:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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