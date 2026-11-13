Mississippi River Collision At Port Of New Orleans: The Chopin Law Firm Shares Safety Guidance For Passengers And Crew

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After the November 13 American Heritage collision, The Chopin Law Firm shares health and safety steps for passengers, including seniors, and crew.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rescue crews worked on the Mississippi River on Friday, November 13, after a tanker struck a river cruise ship docked at the Port of New Orleans. The Port of New Orleans said the Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the American Cruise Lines riverboat American Heritage around 12:30 p.m. The American Heritage was docked outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place with about 129 passengers and its crew aboard. According to Port NOLA, the ship had arrived roughly two hours earlier, and passengers were beginning to disembark.

WDSU reported that at least 12 people were in the water. Citing a source, WVUE reported that the riverboat was taking on water as firefighters carried out rescues. Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel responded, and passengers were brought into the Port of New Orleans Administration Building for triage. Officials have not confirmed the number of injuries or the cause of the collision.

WDSU described American Cruise Lines as the largest river and small-ship cruise line in the United States. The American Heritage entered service in 2015 as Queen of the Mississippi and took its current name in 2022, and it carries up to 150 passengers from its home port of New Orleans. In a profile published by Travel By MK, the company's CEO described its typical guests as older, well-traveled Americans.

The Chopin Law Firm, a New Orleans firm that handles maritime injury matters throughout Louisiana, is sharing health and safety guidance for people affected by the collision. The firm notes that seniors and other travelers who are far from home may face added challenges in the days after an accident on the water.

“River cruises often carry older travelers who are visiting from out of town, and the days after an accident like this can be overwhelming,” said Justin Chopin, owner and managing partner of The Chopin Law Firm.“For seniors especially, a hard jolt, a fall on a stairwell or time in the water can cause injuries that don't show up right away. Anyone who was aboard should get checked out by a doctor, even if they feel fine.”

The Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans is one of the busiest stretches of working river in the country, with cruise ships, tankers, towboats and barges sharing the same water. A Mississippi River accident involving a docked vessel can cause sudden falls, impact injuries and the risk of going into the water.

The Chopin Law Firm suggests that anyone aboard either vessel:

- See a doctor, even without obvious symptoms, and mention the collision to any doctor they see back home

- Keep tickets, booking confirmations, receipts and messages from the cruise line

- Back up photos and videos and write down what they remember while it is fresh

- Follow official updates from Port NOLA and the U.S. Coast Guard

“Our thanks go to the first responders who worked the river today,” Chopin said.“The best thing passengers and crew can do now is take care of their health and keep track of what happened.”

The U.S. Coast Guard and other federal investigators typically examine marine casualties of this kind.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm is a New Orleans personal injury law firm that represents injured people and their families throughout Louisiana. The firm handles car and truck accidents, maritime and offshore injuries, premises liability, workers' compensation and wrongful death cases. Its attorneys previously worked for insurance companies and corporate defendants, and they use that experience on behalf of injured clients.

Justin Chopin

The Chopin Law Firm

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Mississippi River Collision at Port of New Orleans: The Chopin Law Firm Shares Safety Guidance for Passengers and Crew News Provided By Justin Chopin, The Chopin Law Firm November 13, 2026, 21:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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