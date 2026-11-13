From Emerging Elite To No. 1: Kingbee Vans Leads Mountainwest Capital Network's 2026 Utah 100
“Every year the Utah 100 shows us who is building Utah's economy, and what stands out to me this year is how many of these companies keep coming back,” said Jennifer Christopulos, Executive VP of Corporate Banking, Zions Bank and MWCN Utah 100 Chair.“Growing your way onto this list once is a big accomplishment. Returning year after year, and still growing, says a lot about the leaders and teams behind these businesses.”
This year's list shows how broad Utah's growth has become. AI-driven companies appear across healthcare, lending, education and restaurant technology, while construction, steel and manufacturing firms continue to scale alongside the state. Longtime honorees are still climbing too, with Layton Construction and Zions Bancorporation each recognized for more than 20 years.
The Utah 100 is one of the best days of the year for this community,” said Jason Roberts, Managing Director at Protiviti and MWCN President.“Founders, executives and investors who might not otherwise cross paths get to celebrate each other, and those relationships are what make MountainWest Capital Network what it is.”
Utah 100 honorees are ranked using a weighted calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five-year period through December 2025. MWCN also announced its Top 15 Revenue list, which ranks companies by the highest total dollar growth over the same period, and its Emerging Elite list, which recognizes organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are recognized in only one category.
The 2026 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100:
Kingbee Vans
Savvos Health, Inc.
Kajae
Leland
Droplet
BCC Construction Group
Nectar
Reborn Pelvic Health & Wellness
Commercial Funding Partners
Strider Technologies
Platform Accounting Group
LVT
OneClickApp
Five Star Franchising
Chipr
Action Energy
Prospex Recruiting
Recursion Pharmaceuticals
WD Electronics
Cole West
BZI
SME Industries
Everee
Conservice
Bonneville Builders
Sensapure Flavors
EZARC Inc.
Prodatakey
HK Brewing Collective
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Redmond
Bucked Up
Strides Pediatric Therapy
Complete Recovery
Bank of Utah
CallTower
Myriad Genetics
Weave Communications
ProSubs
Ampleo
Frazil
Becklar
Young Automotive Group
JobNimbus
Domo
Allied Environmental
Alpha Warranty Services
Diathrive Health
Provider Healthcare
Design Imaging
Lumea
Cottonwood Communities
Dental Intelligence
Drive Wealth Advisers
HK Consulting
Peak Capital Partners
Gimme Beauty
SkyShare
Motivosity
PROLOOK
Next Meters
eAssist Dental Solutions
Health Catalyst
Finwise
Nexus IT
Zonos
Pack Tax
Innovative Industrial Properties
VLCM
Squeeze
Nano-Yield
GMRE
Core 4x4
CUI Agency
MLD
Beehive Meals
Tech Legion
Lifevantage
Western States Lodging and Management
Turner Imaging Systems
Franklin Covey
G&A Partners
Techcyte
Property Management Inc.
Owlet
Max Connect Digital
SynergySuite
Lender Toolkit
Nature's Sunshine
Action Target
Varex Imaging
Ark Insurance Solutions
Comma Copywriters
Supreme Ice
Oz Marketing
J. Lyne Roberts & Sons
SINTX Technologies
Greenix Pest Control
Legacy Tree Genealogists
Strike Visuals
2026 Top 15 Revenue:
Layton Construction
Zions Bancorporation
Extra Space Storage
Pattern
Ken Garff Automotive Group
SkyWest
KwikClick
Merrick Bank
Breeze Airways
Green Dot
Trucordia
HealthEquity
Merit Medical
Intermountain Electronics
Pure Infusion
2026 Emerging Elite (in alphabetical order):
Boss Strategy Global
Hire Bloom
Jump
K'Lani
Nest Tiny Homes
Nexiuum
Powell Headz Marine Co
ProGlass
Rizz Lending
Skriber, Inc.
SponsorCX
Videra Health
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at .
Amanda Wallman
Alpine Edge Marketing
+1 206-819-4540
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