From Emerging Elite To No. 1: Kingbee Vans Leads Mountainwest Capital Network's 2026 Utah 100

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This year's list of Utah's fastest-growing companies features AI-powered businesses, construction and manufacturing leaders, and dozens of returning honorees.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kingbee Vans took the top spot on MountainWest Capital Network 's (MWCN) 2026 Utah 100, announced today at the program's 32nd annual awards event at the Grand America Hotel. The West Valley City company, which provides flexible commercial vehicle rentals to businesses, was named to MWCN's Emerging Elite list in 2023, 2024, and 2025.“Every year the Utah 100 shows us who is building Utah's economy, and what stands out to me this year is how many of these companies keep coming back,” said Jennifer Christopulos, Executive VP of Corporate Banking, Zions Bank and MWCN Utah 100 Chair.“Growing your way onto this list once is a big accomplishment. Returning year after year, and still growing, says a lot about the leaders and teams behind these businesses.”This year's list shows how broad Utah's growth has become. AI-driven companies appear across healthcare, lending, education and restaurant technology, while construction, steel and manufacturing firms continue to scale alongside the state. Longtime honorees are still climbing too, with Layton Construction and Zions Bancorporation each recognized for more than 20 years.The Utah 100 is one of the best days of the year for this community,” said Jason Roberts, Managing Director at Protiviti and MWCN President.“Founders, executives and investors who might not otherwise cross paths get to celebrate each other, and those relationships are what make MountainWest Capital Network what it is.”Utah 100 honorees are ranked using a weighted calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five-year period through December 2025. MWCN also announced its Top 15 Revenue list, which ranks companies by the highest total dollar growth over the same period, and its Emerging Elite list, which recognizes organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are recognized in only one category.The 2026 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100:Kingbee VansSavvos Health, Inc.KajaeLelandDropletBCC Construction GroupNectarReborn Pelvic Health & WellnessCommercial Funding PartnersStrider TechnologiesPlatform Accounting GroupLVTOneClickAppFive Star FranchisingChiprAction EnergyProspex RecruitingRecursion PharmaceuticalsWD ElectronicsCole WestBZISME IndustriesEvereeConserviceBonneville BuildersSensapure FlavorsEZARC Inc.ProdatakeyHK Brewing CollectiveBlack Rifle Coffee CompanyRedmondBucked UpStrides Pediatric TherapyComplete RecoveryBank of UtahCallTowerMyriad GeneticsWeave CommunicationsProSubsAmpleoFrazilBecklarYoung Automotive GroupJobNimbusDomoAllied EnvironmentalAlpha Warranty ServicesDiathrive HealthProvider HealthcareDesign ImagingLumeaCottonwood CommunitiesDental IntelligenceDrive Wealth AdvisersHK ConsultingPeak Capital PartnersGimme BeautySkyShareMotivosityPROLOOKNext MeterseAssist Dental SolutionsHealth CatalystFinwiseNexus ITZonosPack TaxInnovative Industrial PropertiesVLCMSqueezeNano-YieldGMRECore 4x4CUI AgencyMLDBeehive MealsTech LegionLifevantageWestern States Lodging and ManagementTurner Imaging SystemsFranklin CoveyG&A PartnersTechcyteProperty Management Inc.OwletMax Connect DigitalSynergySuiteLender ToolkitNature's SunshineAction TargetVarex ImagingArk Insurance SolutionsComma CopywritersSupreme IceOz MarketingJ. Lyne Roberts & SonsSINTX TechnologiesGreenix Pest ControlLegacy Tree GenealogistsStrike Visuals2026 Top 15 Revenue:Layton ConstructionZions BancorporationExtra Space StoragePatternKen Garff Automotive GroupSkyWestKwikClickMerrick BankBreeze AirwaysGreen DotTrucordiaHealthEquityMerit MedicalIntermountain ElectronicsPure Infusion2026 Emerging Elite (in alphabetical order):Boss Strategy GlobalHire BloomJumpK'LaniNest Tiny HomesNexiuumPowell Headz Marine CoProGlassRizz LendingSkriber, Inc.SponsorCXVidera HealthAbout MountainWest Capital NetworkMountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at .

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From Emerging Elite to No. 1: Kingbee Vans Leads MountainWest Capital Network's 2026 Utah 100 News Provided By Alpine Edge Marketing November 13, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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