Salt Lake City Facial Plastic Surgeon Steven Mobley, MD, Teaches Male Eyelid Surgery At Global Aesthetics Conference

Steven Mobley, MD, a double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon in Salt Lake City, Utah, teaches male eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) at the 2026 Global Aesthetics Conference in Miami Beach.

Steven Mobley, MD, presented his approach to male blepharoplasty and moderated a panel on the male aesthetic patient at the international meeting in Miami Beach

- Steven Mobley, MD

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Steven Mobley, MD, a double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon in Salt Lake City, Utah, was invited to teach male eyelid surgery, or male blepharoplasty, to fellow surgeons from around the world at the 9th Annual International Global Aesthetics Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, in November 2026. The conference is one of the few international meetings that brings together four aesthetic specialties: Facial Plastic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Oculoplastic Surgery and Dermatology.

At the conference, Steven Mobley, MD, presented "My Approach to Male Blepharoplasty & What I Have Learned Over Nearly 25 Years," served as moderator of the panel "The Male Aesthetic Patient," and joined the expert panel "Decision Making and Alternatives for Lower Eyelid Blepharoplasty." He also shared a practice he uses with his male patients in Salt Lake City: a 30-second selfie video each day of recovery, so he can confirm that healing is on track.

The invitation comes as more men seek eyelid surgery. In 2025 survey data from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), 95 percent of Facial Plastic Surgeons reported treating male patients, and 77 percent identified blepharoplasty as the second most popular surgery for men, after rhinoplasty. Many male patients of Steven Mobley, MD, in Salt Lake City, Utah, seek eyelid surgery to look less tired at work and on video calls.

The approach of Steven Mobley, MD, to male blepharoplasty keeps the eyelid crease low and natural and removes only enough skin and fat so the eyes look rested, not feminized or overdone. In lower eyelid surgery, he treats under-eye bags and can use a CO2 laser or chemical peel to smooth lower-eyelid wrinkles. He also uses a bruising-control approach before, during and after surgery.

"My goal is to keep the male eye looking refreshed, not 'done,'" said Steven Mobley, MD. "Guys want to look like themselves. Most men just want to look more rested and a little younger. At work, we want his coworkers to not even pick up on the fact that he had anything done."

Steven Mobley, MD, has been invited five times to teach male eyelid surgery at national and international meetings, including the AAFPRS annual meeting. Patients travel to his Salt Lake City, Utah, practice for blepharoplasty from Provo, Ogden, Park City and across Utah, as well as from Idaho, Wyoming and beyond.

About Steven Mobley, MD

Steven Mobley, MD, is a double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon and owner of Mobley MD Facial Plastic Surgery in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he has practiced for over 24 years. He has been invited to give more than 85 lectures, has written more than 50 published works, and has been invited to lecture at seven academic medical centers in the United States and Germany, including Northwestern University and the University of Miami. He devoted 11 years to the University of Utah School of Medicine as a full-time faculty member, earning tenure as Associate Professor of Surgery, and is a Fellow of the AAFPRS.

To learn more about eyelid surgery, or blepharoplasty, with Steven Mobley, MD, in Salt Lake City, visit /utah-blepharoplasty-salt-lake-city-eyelid-surgery/ or call (801) 449-9990.

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Steven Mobley, MD

Mobley MD Facial Plastic Surgery

801-449-9990

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Salt Lake City Facial Plastic Surgeon Steven Mobley, MD, Teaches Male Eyelid Surgery at Global Aesthetics Conference News Provided By Mobley MD Facial Plastic Surgery November 13, 2026, 21:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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