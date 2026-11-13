Garage Door Repair Boise Publishes $190$299.95 Spring Replacement Price Range

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Right now, the Boise company charges nothing if no work is done; when work is done, its $49.95 service call fee is waived on repairs over $200.

- Andrew Lobey, Owner, Garage Door Repair BoiseBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Garage Door Repair Boise, a Boise-based garage door company, has published a price range of $190–$299.95 for spring replacement. The company gives each customer the exact price in person, in the garage, before any work starts.The company says the right price depends on what the technician sees on site: the spring type, the door's weight, the track and the opener. It makes sure the customer knows the cost before work starts. Right now, as a launch policy, there is no charge at all if the customer decides not to go ahead. When work is done, the $49.95 service call fee applies, and it is waived on repairs over $200.A broken spring can leave a car stuck in the garage. When a customer calls Garage Door Repair Boise, a real person answers the phone. The business prioritizes same-day repairs and pushes a job to the next day only if that day's schedule is completely filled. If a customer is in a dire emergency, the business makes arrangements to serve them.The business is owned by Andrew "Drew" Lobey, who has personally worked on thousands of garage doors over 15+ years as a technician in the industry. Garage Door Repair Boise has been operating for 1 year and has served 50+ customers. It is veteran-owned and licensed, holds RCE# 8081607 (Idaho), and carries general liability insurance and company vehicle insurance.Besides Boise, the company works in Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, Caldwell, Kuna, Star and Garden City on a regular schedule. Homeowners can reach the company at (208) 576-2500."Every door is a little different. The spring type, the door's weight, the track and the opener all play into it. So we look at it together right there in the garage, and you get the exact price before any work starts. Right now, if you decide not to go ahead, you don't pay anything," said Andrew Lobey, owner of Garage Door Repair Boise."We put our spring replacement range of $190 to $299.95 out there so folks know what to expect when they call to book a visit. And on repairs over $200, we waive the service call fee," Lobey said.About Garage Door Repair BoiseGarage Door Repair Boise is a veteran-owned garage door company based in Boise, ID, owned by Andrew "Drew" Lobey. It offers spring replacement, garage door repair, new garage doors and installation, garage door motor repair, garage motor replacement, estimates, bottom rubber repair, keypad reprogram, keypad replacement and garage door painting. The company serves Boise and works in Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, Caldwell, Kuna, Star and Garden City on a regular schedule. It is licensed and holds RCE# 8081607 (Idaho). Phone: (208) 576-2500. Website: .

Drew Lobey

Garage Door Repair Boise

+1 (208) 721-7830

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Garage Door Repair Boise Publishes $190–$299.95 Spring Replacement Price Range News Provided By Steadfast and Faithful November 13, 2026, 21:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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