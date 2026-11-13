A/C & Plumbing Doctors Wins 16 Community Votes Awards In Chandler, Gilbert, And Tempe

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Residents voted the Gilbert company a 2026 winner in AC repair, heating, plumbing, duct cleaning, and water services.

- Nate Anderson, General ManagerGILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A/C & Plumbing Doctors, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Gilbert, won 16 Community Votes awards for 2026 across Chandler, Gilbert, and Tempe. Local residents nominate and vote for the winners, so East Valley homeowners can see which companies their neighbors recommend for AC repair, heating, and plumbing work.The company earned 14 Platinum awards and two Gold awards. Platinum is the highest level in the program. The 2026 wins by city are:Gilbert: Platinum in Air Conditioning Cleaning & Repair, Furnace Repair & Maintenance, Heating and Cooling, Plumbers and Plumbing, and Water ServicesTempe: Platinum in Air Conditioning Cleaning & Repair, Duct Cleaning, Furnace Repair & Maintenance, Heating and Cooling, Plumbers and Plumbing, and Water ServicesChandler: Platinum in Air Conditioning Cleaning & Repair, Duct Cleaning, and Water Services; Gold in Heating and Cooling and Plumbers and PlumbingResidents have picked A/C & Plumbing Doctors before. The company also won Platinum awards in Gilbert in 2023 and 2024 and in Tempe in 2024. Homeowners can see every badge on the Awards & Recognition page on our website."We are extremely honored to receive these awards, but what makes me proudest is our people. Every day, our teams in the field and in the office make this success possible.," said [Nate Anderson, General Manager].Homeowners in Chandler, Gilbert, and Tempe call A/C & Plumbing Doctors for AC repair, AC replacement, heating repair, and heat pump installation. The plumbing team handles repairs, water heaters, and drain cleaning. The company also installs water treatment and indoor air quality systems.Beyond the three award cities, A/C & Plumbing Doctors serves homes in Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Glendale. Its service area covers the East Valley and the West Valley.About A/C & Plumbing DoctorsA/C & Plumbing Doctors is a home service company based in Gilbert, Arizona. Doug Davis founded the company in April 2008 as an HVAC business, and it later added plumbing services. The company holds a 4.9-star Google rating and has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2009. The BBB named it a finalist for the Torch Award for Ethics. Learn more at theacdoctors or call (602) 767-0390.

Joy Preston & Adam Johnson

AC Doctors

+1 602-767-0390

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A/C & Plumbing Doctors Wins 16 Community Votes Awards in Chandler, Gilbert, and Tempe News Provided By Focus Digital November 13, 2026, 21:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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