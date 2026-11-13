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Parabolic Technologies, Inc. To Host Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call On Monday, November 16, 2026 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time


Date: 2026-11-13 04:46:13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parabolic Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PARA) (the“Company”), a leading AI-powered agentic applications technology company, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, as well as review ongoing initiatives and anticipated milestones.

Parabolic Founder and CEO Joe Davy and CFO Dean Ditto will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

About Parabolic Technologies, Inc.

Parabolic builds agentic applications that power the future of business. We believe that the future of enterprise software will be agentic applications that are net-beneficiaries of AI transformation, and we focus on building, acquiring, and investing in those and related businesses. We have over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at . For investors, please visit ir.parabolic.io.

Investor Relations
Dean Ditto
Chief Financial Officer
206 414-1777
ir.parabolic.io

Media
Paul Witkowski
Senior Director Financial Reporting
...


To access the call, please use the following information:
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Webcast Registration:
A replay of the webcast and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company's investor relations section here.

MENAFN13112026004107003653ID1111959437


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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