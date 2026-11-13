Parabolic Technologies, Inc. To Host Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call On Monday, November 16, 2026 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time
| To access the call, please use the following information:
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
|Webcast Registration:
|
| A replay of the webcast and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company's investor relations section here.
About Parabolic Technologies, Inc.
Parabolic builds agentic applications that power the future of business. We believe that the future of enterprise software will be agentic applications that are net-beneficiaries of AI transformation, and we focus on building, acquiring, and investing in those and related businesses. We have over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at . For investors, please visit ir.parabolic.io.
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