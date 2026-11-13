Dr. James Lee Plastic Surgery Wins Consumer Choice Award For Third Consecutive Year

Dr. James Lee, plastic surgeon in Laval, Quebec, celebrates his practice's third consecutive Consumer Choice Award in Cosmetic Surgery for 2027.

Dr. James Lee performing a surgical procedure, reflecting the clinical expertise behind his Laval plastic surgery practice.

Official logo of Dr. James Lee Plastic Surgery, recipient of the 2027 Consumer Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery in Laval.

Dr. James Lee and a clinical team member reviewing information together at the practice.

The modern reception area at James Lee Plastic Surgery in Laval, Quebec, offering award-winning cosmetic surgery services.

Dr. James Lee Plastic Surgery has again been recognized in Laval's Cosmetic Surgery category through Consumer Choice Awards' independent research process.

- Dr. James LeeLAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. James Lee Plastic Surgery, a plastic surgery practice in Laval, Quebec, has received the 2027 Consumer Choice Award in the Cosmetic Surgery category for Laval, marking the practice's third consecutive year as the regional recipient.The Consumer Choice Award recognizes Canadian businesses with strong reputations in their industries and communities. Recipients are identified through independent consumer research, market analysis, online sources and a qualification process that reviews eligible businesses within each geographic category. The award is not determined through an open public vote.Three consecutive wins reflect the reputation Dr. Lee and his team have built among patients seeking cosmetic and plastic surgery in Laval, Montreal and surrounding communities. The recognition also speaks to the consistency of the patient experience, from the first consultation through surgery and postoperative care.“Receiving this recognition for a third year is especially meaningful because it reflects how patients experience our practice over time,” said Dr. James Lee, MSc, FRCSC.“Every member of our team contributes to the care patients receive before, during and after surgery. We are grateful to the people who have placed their trust in us and shared their experiences.”Three Years of Consumer Recognition in LavalConsumer Choice Award evaluates businesses within defined industries and geographic markets. Its process gathers consumer opinions from online and social media sources, incorporates market insights, and screens eligible companies for legal or ethical concerns before selecting a top-ranked service provider.For Dr. James Lee Plastic Surgery, the third consecutive award reflects the practice's continued commitment to patient care and individualized plastic surgery in Laval. The practice places a strong emphasis on clear communication, individualized surgical planning and realistic discussions about recovery, risks and expected outcomes.Patients receive recommendations based on their anatomy, health history, and personal concerns. Dr. Lee also explains the available surgical options and the reasoning behind his recommendation, giving each patient the information needed to make an informed decision.The practice's Laval location serves patients from across the Greater Montreal region. Consultations, surgery and postoperative appointments are coordinated through the same clinical team, supporting continuity throughout the surgical process.Experience Grounded in Plastic Surgery TrainingDr. James Lee is a Royal College-certified plastic surgeon in Laval, Quebec, with extensive training in plastic and reconstructive surgery. He earned his medical degree from McGill University and completed five years of specialty training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the McGill University Health Centre.He also holds a Master of Science in Experimental Surgery with a concentration in Surgical Innovation. Dr. Lee currently serves as an Assistant Professor of Surgery at McGill University, where he contributes to the education of medical students and surgical residents.His professional memberships include the Canadian Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Association des Spécialistes en Chirurgie Plastique et Esthétique du Québec.These credentials support a practice focused primarily on breast and body surgery. Common procedures include breast augmentation, breast lift surgery, abdominoplasty, liposuction, mommy makeover surgery, gynecomastia correction, arm lift, and thigh lift. Select injectable treatments are also available.A Team-Based Approach to Patient CareThe experience surrounding surgery extends beyond the operating room. Dr. Lee works alongside a clinical and administrative team that helps patients prepare for surgery, understand postoperative instructions, and navigate follow-up care.Each stage has a practical purpose. The consultation establishes the surgical plan. Preoperative appointments address health requirements and preparation. Postoperative visits allow the team to monitor healing and answer questions as recovery progresses.This structure has remained central as the practice has grown. Patients receive direct guidance, detailed instructions, and access to the team throughout their care. The third consecutive Consumer Choice Award recognizes the reputation this approach has established in Laval's cosmetic surgery community.Serving Laval and Greater MontrealDr. James Lee Plastic Surgery welcomes patients seeking breast and body plastic surgery in Laval and the Greater Montreal area at its private clinic at 2950 Rue Lucien-L'Allier, just north of the island of Montreal. Parking is available in the building for patients travelling from Montreal and neighbouring communities.The practice will continue to provide personalized breast and body surgery supported by patient education, careful planning and structured follow-up care.About Dr. James Lee Plastic SurgeryDr. James Lee Plastic Surgery is a private plastic surgery practice in Laval, Quebec, serving patients from Laval, Montreal and surrounding communities. Led by Royal College-certified plastic surgeon James Lee, MD, CM, MSc, FRCSC, the practice focuses on breast surgery, body contouring and select injectable treatments. Dr. Lee completed his medical degree and specialty training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at McGill University and currently serves as an Assistant Professor of Surgery. The practice provides individualized consultations, surgical care and postoperative follow-up from its Laval clinic.To read more about the practice or request a consultation, visit jamesleeplasticsurgery.

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Dr. James Lee Plastic Surgery Wins Consumer Choice Award for Third Consecutive Year News Provided By James Lee Plastic Surgery November 13, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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