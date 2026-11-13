Babylon Dental Care Welcomes Long Island Native Dr. Robert Baldi As Associate General Dentist

WEST BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Babylon Dental Care today announced that Dr. Robert Baldi has joined its West Babylon office as an associate general dentist and is now accepting new patients. A Commack native with six years of clinical experience, Dr. Baldi provides comprehensive general dentistry, from preventive and restorative care to root canal treatment, extractions and clear aligner therapy.After earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine in 2019, Dr. Baldi completed his residency at Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine and Stony Brook University Hospital in 2020. He has additional training in Invisalign and clear aligner therapy and attends the Greater New York Dental Meeting each year for continuing education.Health care runs in Dr. Baldi's family. His mother is a nurse, and his aunt has been a dentist for more than 30 years. Growing up as one of his aunt's patients, he always felt at ease in the dental chair, so he takes extra time with nervous patients, asking what specifically worries them and adjusting his approach from there.“Before I recommend any treatment, I ask myself whether I'd recommend the same thing to my mom, my dad or one of my siblings,” said Dr. Baldi.“Patients should never feel like they're being sold something. I want them to feel heard and to trust that what I'm recommending is genuinely in their best interest.”What drew him to Babylon Dental Care was its collaborative team and the passion he saw while shadowing Dr. Stephen Peck, partner, and Dr. John Wrann, general dentist.“Dr. Baldi listens first, and that matters to every patient, especially anyone who has had a tough experience at the dentist before,” said Jennifer Brown, Chief Operating Officer of Babylon Dental Care.“His broad clinical skills and his commitment to keep learning make him a great fit for our West Babylon team, and we're excited for our patients to meet him.”Outside the office, Dr. Baldi enjoys running and plays classic rock on guitar with friends.New patients can schedule an appointment with Dr. Baldi at Babylon Dental Care's West Babylon office by calling 631-587-7373, emailing... or visiting babylondentalcare.About Babylon Dental CareBabylon Dental Care has proudly served West Babylon, Patchogue and surrounding Long Island communities since 1983. Committed to treating every patient like family, the practice provides comprehensive, compassionate dental care including general, pediatric, orthodontic, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as CPAP-free sleep apnea solutions and myofunctional therapy for adults and children through Silent Night Airway Health.

Deb Grossman

Babylon Dental Care

+1 631-464-0078

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Babylon Dental Care Welcomes Long Island Native Dr. Robert Baldi as Associate General Dentist News Provided By Press Release Co. November 13, 2026, 21:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry



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