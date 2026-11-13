Westport Weston Family YMCA Announces Opening Of Mini Mack Discovery Preschool In January 2027
Mini Mack Discovery Preschool
New Reggio Emilia-inspired preschool will offer nature-based learning, hands-on exploration, and unique YMCA enrichment opportunities for young children.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WESTPORT, CT – November 2026 – The Westport Weston Family YMCA is excited to
announce the opening of Mini Mack Discovery Preschool on January 4, 2027, bringing a
new early childhood education opportunity to families in Westport, Weston, and
surrounding communities.
Designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning, Mini Mack Discovery
Preschool will provide a warm, welcoming environment where children can explore their
interests, build meaningful friendships, and develop important skills through play and
hands-on experiences.
The preschool's Reggio Emilia-inspired approach emphasizes child-led discovery, naturebased learning, and sensory exploration. Through classroom learning centers, outdoor adventures, and creative activities, educators will build on children's natural curiosity to create meaningful learning experiences aligned with Connecticut's Early Learning and Development Standards.
"At Mini Mack Discovery Preschool, we believe children learn best when they are
encouraged to explore, ask questions, and discover the world around them," said Kathy
Giglio, Camp Mini Mack & Childcare Director at the Westport Weston Family YMCA. "Our
goal is to create a nurturing environment where every child feels supported, confident, and
excited to learn."
A Unique Preschool Experience at the YMCA
What sets Mini Mack Discovery Preschool apart is its combination of early childhood
education and the enrichment opportunities available at the Westport Weston Family
YMCA.
In addition to classroom learning, children will have opportunities to participate in a variety
of activities that support their physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development,
including:
. Nature-Based Learning: Outdoor exploration, nature walks, gardening, and handson experiences that encourage children to connect with the natural world.
. Creative & Sensory Exploration: Art, music, movement, building, and imaginative
play that encourage creativity and problem-solving.
. Swim Lessons: Opportunities to develop water safety skills and build confidence in
the water.
. Gymnastics & Dance: Enrichment activities that promote coordination, balance,
movement, and self-expression.
. Social-Emotional Development: Collaborative experiences that encourage
communication, independence, confidence, and lasting friendships.
The preschool will offer a small classroom community, welcoming up to 13 children at
launch, allowing educators to provide individualized attention and support each child's
unique learning journey.
Enrollment Now Open for January 2027
Mini Mack Discovery Preschool will operate Monday through Friday, with two full-day
scheduling options available:
. 7:30 AM–3:30 PM: $1,950 per month
. 7:30 AM–6:00 PM: $2,300 per month
The inaugural preschool session will run from January 4 through June 4, 2027. Children
must be at least 2 years and 8 months old by January 1st.
Families will also have the opportunity to request automatic enrollment into Camp Mini
Mack, providing a convenient transition from the school year into the YMCA's summer
camp program.
Applications are now being accepted, with limited spaces available. Families interested in
learning more or applying are encouraged to visit westporty/preschool.
Submitting an application does not guarantee placement. The YMCA will follow up with
families regarding availability and next steps.
For additional information, please contact Kathy Giglio, Camp Mini Mack & Childcare
Director, at... or 203-571-6040.
About the Westport Weston Family YMCA:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause‐driven nonprofit dedicated to strengthening
the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. With
more than 100 years of service, the Y brings people together from all walks of life to build a
'better us'. To learn more, visit westporty
Kathy Giglio
Westport Weston Family YMCA
+1 203-571-6040
...
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