Westport Weston Family YMCA Announces Opening Of Mini Mack Discovery Preschool In January 2027

Mini Mack Discovery Preschool

New Reggio Emilia-inspired preschool will offer nature-based learning, hands-on exploration, and unique YMCA enrichment opportunities for young children.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WESTPORT, CT – November 2026 – The Westport Weston Family YMCA is excited toannounce the opening of Mini Mack Discovery Preschool on January 4, 2027, bringing anew early childhood education opportunity to families in Westport, Weston, andsurrounding communities.Designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning, Mini Mack DiscoveryPreschool will provide a warm, welcoming environment where children can explore theirinterests, build meaningful friendships, and develop important skills through play andhands-on experiences.The preschool's Reggio Emilia-inspired approach emphasizes child-led discovery, naturebased learning, and sensory exploration. Through classroom learning centers, outdoor adventures, and creative activities, educators will build on children's natural curiosity to create meaningful learning experiences aligned with Connecticut's Early Learning and Development Standards."At Mini Mack Discovery Preschool, we believe children learn best when they areencouraged to explore, ask questions, and discover the world around them," said KathyGiglio, Camp Mini Mack & Childcare Director at the Westport Weston Family YMCA. "Ourgoal is to create a nurturing environment where every child feels supported, confident, andexcited to learn."A Unique Preschool Experience at the YMCAWhat sets Mini Mack Discovery Preschool apart is its combination of early childhoodeducation and the enrichment opportunities available at the Westport Weston FamilyYMCA.In addition to classroom learning, children will have opportunities to participate in a varietyof activities that support their physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development,including:. Nature-Based Learning: Outdoor exploration, nature walks, gardening, and handson experiences that encourage children to connect with the natural world.. Creative & Sensory Exploration: Art, music, movement, building, and imaginativeplay that encourage creativity and problem-solving.. Swim Lessons: Opportunities to develop water safety skills and build confidence inthe water.. Gymnastics & Dance: Enrichment activities that promote coordination, balance,movement, and self-expression.. Social-Emotional Development: Collaborative experiences that encouragecommunication, independence, confidence, and lasting friendships.The preschool will offer a small classroom community, welcoming up to 13 children atlaunch, allowing educators to provide individualized attention and support each child'sunique learning journey.Enrollment Now Open for January 2027Mini Mack Discovery Preschool will operate Monday through Friday, with two full-dayscheduling options available:. 7:30 AM–3:30 PM: $1,950 per month. 7:30 AM–6:00 PM: $2,300 per monthThe inaugural preschool session will run from January 4 through June 4, 2027. Childrenmust be at least 2 years and 8 months old by January 1st.Families will also have the opportunity to request automatic enrollment into Camp MiniMack, providing a convenient transition from the school year into the YMCA's summercamp program.Applications are now being accepted, with limited spaces available. Families interested inlearning more or applying are encouraged to visit westporty/preschool.Submitting an application does not guarantee placement. The YMCA will follow up withfamilies regarding availability and next steps.For additional information, please contact Kathy Giglio, Camp Mini Mack & ChildcareDirector, at... or 203-571-6040.About the Westport Weston Family YMCA:The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause‐driven nonprofit dedicated to strengtheningthe community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Withmore than 100 years of service, the Y brings people together from all walks of life to build a'better us'. To learn more, visit westporty

Kathy Giglio

Westport Weston Family YMCA

+1 203-571-6040

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Westport Weston Family YMCA Announces Opening of Mini Mack Discovery Preschool in January 2027 News Provided By Westport Weston YMCA November 13, 2026, 21:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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