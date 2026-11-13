Heavy Security Deployed Across Gautam Buddha Nagar For Chhath Puja

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Prepare for Chhath Puja

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements across the district ahead of Chhath Puja, with around 2,500 civil police personnel and two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed to ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully and smoothly, Additional/Joint Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

Speaking about the preparations for the upcoming festival, Sharma said senior police officers had conducted physical inspections of all natural and artificial ghats where devotees would gather to offer prayers. He said necessary arrangements, including lighting and security measures, had been planned at all the designated locations to facilitate devotees and ensure their safety during the celebrations.

"The police have made full preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival. Senior officers have conducted physical inspections of all the natural and artificial ghats where the festival will be held. All necessary arrangements-including lighting and security measures-have been planned, and adequate provisions have been put in place at every ghat," Sharma said.

Providing details of the deployment, the police officer said Chhath Puja will be celebrated at 146 locations across Gautam Buddha Nagar, 13 of which typically see larger crowds of devotees. Police have made special arrangements at these locations to manage crowds and maintain law and order.

"In total, there are 146 locations across Gautam Buddh Nagar where the Chhath festival is celebrated. Among these, 13 locations typically see a higher number of devotees; special police arrangements have been made for these sites," he said.

Sharma further explained that Gautam Buddha Nagar had been divided into 10 zones and 26 sectors for effective deployment and monitoring of security arrangements. Police personnel have been assigned duties accordingly to ensure adequate coverage across the district.

"Gautam Buddha Nagar has been divided into 10 zones and 26 sectors, with police personnel deployed accordingly. In total, approximately 2,500 civil police personnel have been assigned to this, and two companies of the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) have also been deployed to ensure the festival proceeds safely," Sharma said.

Expressing confidence in the arrangements, the police officer said the department was expecting the festival to be conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner. "We are confident that the Chhath festival will be conducted very successfully and carried out in a smooth and orderly manner," he added.

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water. On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. This year, Chhath Puja is beginning with Nahay Khay on November 13. The festival will continue with Kharna on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, when devotees will offer prayers to the setting Sun. The celebrations will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 16, as devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. (ANI)