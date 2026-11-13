Skyai Announces Preliminary Results Of Cash Tender Offer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyAI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYA) (“SkyAI” or the“Company”) today announced the preliminary results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the“Offer”) to purchase shares of its common stock and certain outstanding warrants. The Offer expired at one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 12, 2026.

Based on the preliminary count by MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the depositary and information agent for the Offer (the“Depositary”) and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, SkyAI expects to purchase the following securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer:



Common stock: Approximately 47.0 million shares at $3.00 per share.

Pre-funded warrants: Approximately 5.1 million cash pre-funded warrants and 10.5 million cryptocurrency pre-funded warrants at $3.00 per warrant less the $0.0001 exercise price.

Strategic warrants: Approximately 3.9 million strategic warrants at $3.00 per warrant less the $0.0001 exercise price. Stapled warrants: Approximately 34.5 million cash stapled warrants and 21.5 million cryptocurrency stapled warrants at $0.17 per warrant.



The aggregate purchase price is expected to be approximately $209 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the Offer.

The number of securities expected to be purchased by SkyAI is preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the Depositary. The final number of securities to be purchased by SkyAI will be announced following completion of the Depositary's confirmation process. Payment for securities accepted for purchase under the Offer will occur promptly in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

About SkyAI

SkyAI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYA) is an artificial intelligence company building an agentic finance platform for the Global South. For additional information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding the completion of the Offer, the amount and pricing of the Offer,, the number of securities to be taken up and paid for pursuant to valid tenders in the Offer,, and other terms and conditions of the Offer, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and other events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, the satisfaction of the conditions to completion of the Offer, developments or changes in general economic or market conditions, developments or changes in the securities markets, developments or changes in our business, financial condition or cash flows, as well as other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year as filed with the SEC.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year as filed with the SEC, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's continuous and periodic disclosure filings, which are available at and at All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Edelman Smithfield

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Depositary and Information Agent

MacKenzie Partners, Inc.

(800) 322-2885 or (212) 929-5500

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