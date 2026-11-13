Cal-Maine Foods To Participate In 2026 Stephens Annual Investment Conference
Cal-Maine Foods will be represented by Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer; Johnathan Zoeller, chief financial officer of Prepared Foods; and Keira Lombardo, chief strategy officer. The company will participate in a fireside chat from 2:00 to 2:35 p.m. CT.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.
The company's portfolio spans the full egg value ladder-from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, nutritionally enhanced, organic, brown, pasture-raised, and free-range eggs-serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland's Best®, Land O'Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, Sunny Meadow®, MeadowCreek Foods®, Van's®, and Crepini®.
Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine's strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.
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