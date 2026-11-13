Primi Foods To Present At 2026 New York Venture Summit Following Sales Milestone

Paolo Internicola, Founder and CEO of Primi Foods, which will present at the 2026 New York Venture Summit on November 19.

Italian Pasta Company Surpasses 500,000 Cups Sold in Two Years as It Seeks Capital to Accelerate Growth

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Primi Foods, an Italian-inspired convenience food company, today announced it will present at the 2026 New York Venture Summit, taking place November 18–19 at the Javits Center in New York City. The company is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 19, at 11:40 a.m. in Room 1E10 as part of the summit's Round II – Seed session.The announcement follows a significant sales milestone, with more than 500,000 pasta cups sold in two years. Primi Foods has established business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) sales channels, including online retail, college campuses and more than 150 U.S. military bases.Founded by Sicilian native Paolo Internicola, Primi Foods offers shelf-stable pasta cups made in Italy that combine authentic Italian ingredients with convenience. Available in Fusilli Marinara, Italian Mac & Cheese and Spicy Fusilli, the meals contain nine grams of protein and fewer than 300 calories per serving. Each meal is prepared by adding hot water and is ready in approximately three minutes."Reaching more than half a million cups sold demonstrates that there is a market for convenient pasta meals that deliver authentic Italian quality," said Paolo Internicola, founder and CEO of Primi Foods. "We've established demand across multiple sales channels, and now we're focused on building on that momentum. The New York Venture Summit provides an opportunity to share our progress, connect with potential investors and discuss the next phase of our company's growth."Primi Foods has secured a binding commitment from a financial institution to support its working capital needs. The company is seeking additional growth capital to accelerate sales across its consumer and institutional channels, expand marketing efforts and increase brand awareness.Hosted by youngStartup Ventures, the New York Venture Summit brings together emerging companies, venture capital firms, angel investors and industry leaders to explore investment opportunities.Primi Foods representatives will be available to meet with interested parties during the summit. Those unable to attend may contact the company to request additional information or arrange a virtual meeting.About Primi FoodsFounded by Sicilian entrepreneur Paolo Internicola, Primi Foods offers convenient, shelf-stable pasta meals made in Italy. The company serves consumers through online sales, institutional markets and other retail channels.For more information, visit .###

Kelly Holland

Primi Foods Co

+1 716-698-8773

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Primi Foods to Present at 2026 New York Venture Summit Following Sales Milestone News Provided By Primi Foods Co November 13, 2026, 21:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.