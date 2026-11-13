Shieldapps Expands Its Cybersecurity Portfolio With The Launch Of Shieldapps Privacy, A New Data Removal Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new service helps consumers remove personal information from data brokers and monitor dark web exposure.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The new service helps consumers remove personal information from data brokers, monitor dark web exposure and protect their devices, while giving businesses a ready-to-market white-label privacy solution.

ShieldApps, a cybersecurity software provider offering consumer and white-label security solutions, today announced the official launch of ShieldApps Privacy, a new online privacy protection platform combining personal data removal, dark web monitoring, antivirus protection and VPN technology.

The service is now available to individual customers, families and businesses through /.

ShieldApps is also introducing the platform to its white-label partners, giving software resellers, cybersecurity companies and digital service providers an opportunity to enter the expanding personal privacy market.

The Privacy Problem Doesn't End With a Secure Device - For years, cybersecurity products have concentrated on protecting computers, preventing malware infections and securing internet connections. Yet a considerable amount of personal information remains openly available online, often without consumers realizing how easily it can be found. Data brokers and people-search websites collect information from public records, commercial databases and other sources. They assemble profiles containing names, addresses, phone numbers, relatives and personal history, which can then be accessed by third parties.

While many of these websites offer removal procedures, consumers often face the same problem: dozens of separate websites, different opt-out requirements and personal information that may reappear after it has been removed.

ShieldApps Privacy aims to make managing that exposure considerably easier. The platform searches data broker websites for personal information, identifies matching records and helps customers request and process their removal, track removal progress and monitor for new and recurring data records.

While removing personal information from public directories can reduce its visibility, monitoring known data breaches can help users recognize when their information may already have been compromised. For that reason, ShieldApps Privacy service also includes dark web exposure monitoring designed to help customers identify whether their personal information has been involved in known data breaches and leaked online. The feature checks registered email addresses against breach records, identifies the types of information exposed and provides guidance on appropriate next steps, with monthly monitoring alerts of newly identified exposures.

Antivirus and VPN Included in One Subscription!

ShieldApps Privacy builds on the company's existing cybersecurity products by including Shield Antivirus and VPN access with its privacy protection subscriptions. The combined offering is intended to address multiple aspects of personal digital security: reducing publicly exposed personal information, identifying known breach exposures, protecting devices from malicious software and helping secure internet connections.

The service also includes spam number lookup functionality, allowing customers to check suspicious phone numbers against reported spam activity.

All-in-One Service:

Rather than requiring users to purchase multiple standalone tools, ShieldApps brings these features together through a single subscription.

Individual plans begin at $9.99 per month, with an annual option of $99. Family subscriptions cost $19.99 per month or $199 annually and support up to five profiles under one account.

Opening New Opportunities for White Label Software Partners:

Beyond direct consumer subscriptions, a major part of the ShieldApps Privacy launch is its availability through the company's white-label program.

As awareness of personal data exposure continues to grow, businesses providing antivirus, VPN, identity protection and other cybersecurity products have an opportunity to expand their offerings to data broker removal and privacy monitoring under their own brands without building the underlying platform from scratch. The service can be positioned as a standalone privacy product or offered alongside ShieldApps' existing white-label antivirus and VPN solutions. The program is designed for software resellers, cybersecurity providers, managed service providers, digital service companies and businesses seeking to add recurring subscription-based privacy services to their portfolios.

The launch of ShieldApps Privacy reflects a broader shift in the cybersecurity industry, where protecting personal information increasingly extends beyond securing individual devices. Consumers are becoming more aware that their digital exposure includes information held by third-party companies, publicly searchable databases and records affected by data breaches. By combining personal data removal with established device-security tools, ShieldApps is expanding its product lineup to address these connected concerns.

ShieldApps Privacy is available now to customers throughout the United States, with coverage across all 50 states. Businesses interested in white-label partnerships can contact ShieldApps directly for additional information.

About ShieldApps

ShieldApps is a cybersecurity software provider developing security and privacy products for consumers, businesses and software distribution partners. Its product portfolio includes antivirus software, VPN technology and online privacy protection services. Through its white-label and VPN SDK programs, ShieldApps enables companies to launch branded cybersecurity products without the cost and complexity of developing the underlying technology themselves.

More information:

Product website: /

Corporate website:

Business and white-label inquiries:...

Dan Elle

ShieldApps Software Development

+1 9492079949

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ShieldApps Expands Its Cybersecurity Portfolio With the Launch of ShieldApps Privacy, a New Data Removal Platform News Provided By ShieldApps Software Innovations November 13, 2026, 21:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.