LOCAL EXPLORERS REFRESHES ITS POWERFUL WEB PLATFORM FOR DMOS, OFFERING FASTER, SMOOTHER FUNCTIONALITY

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DMOs can add to their existing web pages and give visitors a more vivid, detailed, picture of the community's offerings to help plan where to go and what to do.

- Susan Erickson, vice president and co-founder of Local Explorers.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Local Explorers, an award-winning creator of digital solutions for destination marketing organizations (DMOs), has made its already powerful tourism web solution even better with a comprehensive set of back-end upgrades that will offer end users a smoother and more responsive experience while making updates and changes easier for back-end users.

Local Explorers' web solution offers a series of modules that DMOs can add to their existing web pages to give visitors a more vivid, detailed, and current picture of the community's offerings to help them plan where to go and what to do once they arrive. Among these modules are an easy-to-read interactive map of area attractions (with pins linked to photos and information about each attraction), a searchable directory of restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions, a searchable event calendar, a directory of discounts and special promotions, and a blog page.

The upgrades to the solution will offer an even better user experience to site visitors, with AI-powered tools that catch and correct potential problems before they impact users. End users will enjoy a cleaner, more modern look, faster, smoother navigation, scrolling, and page loading, easier and more secure forms, and a consistent experience across devices. In addition, the upgrades ensure uninterrupted service – users will be able to interact with the site even during software updates and in the event of slow connections.

These changes are not just a win for users, but for the DMOs hosting the sites, said Susan Erickson, vice president and co-founder of Local Explorers.“Often, a DMO's website is a potential visitor's first introduction to the community,” Erickson said.“And as we all know, first impressions count for a lot. If the website is the community's front door, we want it to be welcoming, attractive, and comfortable to use.”

While Local Explorers is best known for its mobile loyalty apps, Erickson noted that its web solution can function as an affordable, scalable alternative for smaller DMOs.“Communities looking to make a bigger impact with their marketing budgets can start by adding a single feature, such as an interactive map or trip planner, to their existing website,” Erickson said.“As their profile and visitor numbers grow, they can add more features.”

She added that the Ocala/Marion Visitors and Convention Bureau, a Local Explorers client, has had success using the web solution along with its Local Explorers mobile app.“They found that while some of their visitors love the spontaneity of exploring the community with the app, others prefer to "plan their trips" in advance from their desktops,” Erickson said.“Using our web solution along with our app allows their visitors to enjoy the best of both worlds.”

Local Explorers apps are designed to help communities better connect with visitors and local consumers by making it easy for them to discover and patronize local businesses and attractions. Each app is custom branded for the community it serves, and the Local Explorers team offers ongoing, proactive support, from development to training to regular maintenance and updates.

To learn more, visit

Steve Wilson

Local Explorers

+1 561-207-7260

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LOCAL EXPLORERS REFRESHES ITS POWERFUL WEB PLATFORM FOR DMOS, OFFERING FASTER, SMOOTHER FUNCTIONALITY News Provided By Daruma Tech November 13, 2026, 21:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.