Savrli Network To Launch In January 2027, Hiring Food Creators For Original Shows

Savrli Network, a global streaming entertainment platform dedicated to food creators, culinary storytelling, and original programming.

Los Angeles food streaming network hires guest hosts, invests in original programming and prepares international expansion, including Brazil.

- Norman Kai Lee, Founder & CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Savrli Network, a new food entertainment streaming platform founded by chef and hospitality entrepreneur Norman Kai Lee, is preparing for its expanded public launch in January 2027. The company is building a global streaming destination dedicated to food, original programming, and creating paid opportunities for independent culinary creators.Currently available in web beta, Savrli Network is developing a free, advertising-supported platform featuring creator channels, original productions, cooking shows, international culinary travel, restaurant stories, and cultural programming.At the heart of Savrli Network is a simple belief: the people who create, prepare, and share food, along with the storytellers who bring those experiences to life, deserve opportunities to earn a living doing what they love. Unlike traditional content-sharing platforms, Savrli Network is developing multiple earning opportunities for culinary talent through paid hosting roles, content licensing, original productions, brand sponsorships, and revenue-sharing arrangements.The company has already hired food creators and personalities, including Flora Castro and Jackie Grubs, as guest hosts for original programming.Savrli Network is also developing a premium creator licensing initiative intended to provide selected, qualifying creators with monthly content licensing opportunities ranging from $1,500 to $5,000, following an initial performance evaluation. These proposed opportunities will be subject to individual agreements, eligibility requirements, and program approval.The company's goal is to provide independent creators with opportunities to develop sustainable careers and businesses while continuing to produce the content they love.Throughout 2025 and 2026, Lee and the Savrli production team traveled internationally, meeting chefs, restaurant owners, culinary personalities, and creators while filming original programming and developing relationships across the hospitality and entertainment industries.Filming locations have included Maido in Lima, Peru; Mai Mai in Panama City, Panama; Don Julio in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Miami restaurants including Shiso, Brooklyn Chop House, and Drinking Pig BBQ.During this period, Savrli also established brand relationships and worked with acclaimed restaurants and culinary talent to develop content and build the foundation for its entertainment network.The productions reflect Savrli Network's approach to food storytelling, highlighting not only the food itself but also the people, traditions, creativity, and cultures behind it.As part of its international development, Savrli Network is preparing programming featuring Brazilian culinary creators and entertainment personalities, including guest host Flora Castro.The planned expansion into Brazil reflects the company's mission to connect food creators with international audiences while celebrating culinary traditions and stories from around the world.Following its expanded public launch in January 2027, Savrli Network plans to begin rolling out its programming across connected television platforms in late first quarter and early second quarter 2027.Planned platforms include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and additional supported devices.The expansion is intended to bring Savrli Network's original shows and independent creator programming directly into households worldwide.Founder and CEO Norman Kai Lee brings more than two decades of experience developing restaurants, building hospitality concepts, and working internationally across the food industry.His experience inspired the creation of Savrli Network as an entertainment platform focused on the people whose talent, creativity, and passion drive food culture.Savrli Network is a Los Angeles-based streaming entertainment company dedicated to food, culinary storytelling, and original programming. Through Savrli Studios and its international creator network, the company develops original productions and creates opportunities for creators through hosting engagements, licensing, distribution, and brand partnerships.Savrli Network is currently available in web beta and is preparing for its expanded public launch in January 2027.Website:Corporate Website:Media Contact:...

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Savrli Network to Launch in January 2027, Hiring Food Creators for Original Shows News Provided By Savrli Network November 13, 2026, 21:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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