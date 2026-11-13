Healthcare Chaplaincy Network Names 10 Patient Care Honorees

- The Rev. Eric J. Hall, CEO of HCCN and SCANEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The HealthCare Chaplaincy Network (HCCN) has named their 2026 Patient Care Honorees. Each honoree was recognized for their extraordinary service at the Wholeness of Life Gala on Thursday at Il Cortile in New York City. Every year, the Gala aims to give voice to spiritual care in health care and honor those who have dedicated their lives to ensuring compassionate care for all.At the celebration, HCCN recognized Patient Care Honorees – those who selflessly and tirelessly give spiritual care and comfort to those they serve. The Honorees are drawn from every level at their hospital or institution, from social workers and therapists to doctors, nurses and chaplains – demonstrating that spiritual care can be provided by all."It's important to us at HCCN to take the opportunity each year to recognize deserving individuals who've made a difference every day or throughout a lifetime in providing compassionate spiritual care," said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, CEO of HCCN and Spiritual Care Association.The call for nominees led to an overwhelming response. The 10 honorees chosen represent seven U.S. states, from Florida to Michigan to Arizona.The 2026 Patient Care Honorees include:Alyssa Mundt, RN, Clinical Specialty Programs and Integrative Care Program Coordinator, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Sarasota, Fla.Kalyn Tinsley, Medical Assistant, Henry Ford Health, Detroit, Mich.Chaplain Marilyn Davis-Okubudike, Chaplain, ECU Health Inpatient Hospice,Greenville, NC.Chaplain Jenny Byxbee, Chaplain, Greenwich Chaplaincy Services and Second Congregational Church, Greenwich, Conn.Chaplain Shirley Dash, Chaplain, Providence Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Yeadon, Penn.Chaplain Javier Casas, Chaplain, Phoenix Children's Hospital, Phoenix, Ariz.Dr. Khalid Shirif, Hospice Medical Director, Anthem Hospice, Mesa, Ariz.Chaplain Jason Cooper, Chaplain - Lead National Spiritual Services, Vitas Health Care, Miramar, Fla.Rabbi Lior Nevo, Director of Clinical Pastoral Education, Hebrew SeniorLife, Boston, Mass.Chaplain Issa Kabeer, Chaplain/Teacher, Hospital of University of Pennsylvania/Achieve Academy, Philadelphia, Penn.All of the honorees exemplify the true meaning of Caring for the Human Spirit. They are listed on the Wholeness of Life Gala site at annual-gala/.Each year, HCCN hosts the Wholeness of Life Gala in order to sustain its ministry. The Gala represents the organization's single largest source of awareness-raising and revenue-raising, enabling HCCN to continue its mission to advance the integration of spiritual care in health care through clinical practice, research and education in order to improve patient experience and patient satisfaction, and to help people faced with illness and grief find comfort and meaning-whoever they are, whatever they believe, wherever they are.To donate, visit donate-now/

Molly Sabala

HealthCare Chaplaincy Network

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HealthCare Chaplaincy Network Names 10 Patient Care Honorees News Provided By HealthCare Chaplaincy Network November 13, 2026, 21:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion



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