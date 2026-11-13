Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results Of Operations For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

“We are pleased with the hard work to reach another strong quarter with increased challenges from rising short-term and long-term treasury rates,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc.“The Community Banking segment realized another record quarterly net interest income of $16.0 million, which represented a $1.4 million increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a reduction of our average cost of funds, driven in part by continued growth in average transaction deposits. The Mortgage Banking segment realized a pre-tax loss of $754,000 which represents a decrease of $2.1 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Sales margins continue to remain under pressure, following the trend from the second quarter and remaining lower than recent averages. The Mortgage Banking segment loan origination volume was hindered by a significant jump in mortgage rates. Book value per share decreased $0.24 during the quarter primarily due to treasury rates increasing negatively, impacting the value of accumulated other comprehensive losses along with declaring our quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. We still remain in a strong capital position.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)



Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $6.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to net income of $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 1.09% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 6.93% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and 9.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 totaled $0.17 per common share.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.55% at September 30, 2026, 0.30% at June 30, 2026, and 0.27% at September 30, 2025.

Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.81% at September 30, 2026, 0.63% at June 30, 2026, and 0.50% at September 30, 2025. Book value per share was $19.29 at September 30, 2026 and $19.03 at December 31, 2025. Book value decreased approximately $0.24 during the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Of the $0.24 overall decrease, approximately $0.46 was due to the additional available for sale losses as treasury rate increases.



Community Banking Segment



Pre-tax income totaled $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which represents a $176,000, or 2.1%, decrease compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Net interest income totaled $16.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which represents a $1.4 million, or 9.6%, increase compared to $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.70 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which represents an increase of $13.2 million, or 0.8%, compared to $1.68 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in multi-family mortgages offset by a decrease in single-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $18.5 million compared to $1.68 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily due to increases in multi-family mortgages offset by a decrease in single-family mortgages. See details on average loans by category in the table below.

Net interest margin increased 30 basis points to 3.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to 2.76% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased three basis points compared to 3.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which was primarily driven by a decrease in the weighted average cost of deposits and increases in mortgage related securities and debt securities yields.

Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $11.7 million at September 30, 2026, $8.5 million at June 30, 2026, and $6.8 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in past due loans and non-performing assets was related to one significant relationship which was previously identified as substandard.

The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $83,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $137,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to a decrease in commercial real estate external qualitative risk factors offset by a $305,000 collateral dependent reserve for a loan that was previously classified as substandard. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $571,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $139,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was due primarily to an increase of construction and commercial real estate loans in the loan pipeline and unfunded construction balance at quarter end.

The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 49.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 48.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.35 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $39.5 million, or 3.0%, compared to $1.31 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 due primarily to increases in money market and demand deposits balances. Average core retail deposits increased $14.5 million, or 4.3% annualized, compared to $1.34 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 due primarily to an increase in money market balances. The segment had an average of $80.4 million in brokered certificate of deposits during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $61.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits increased $603,000 or 12.0%, to $5.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $5.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase primarily related to increased salary expense, health insurance expense and ESOP expense as the average market price per share increased compared to the prior year.



Mortgage Banking Segment



Pre-tax loss totaled $754,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to a pre-tax income of $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Loan originations decreased $29.7 million, or 5.5%, to $509.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $539.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 90.4% of originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to 90.1% of total originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $2.8 million, or 13.4%, to $18.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $21.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The 10.3% decrease was driven by lower sales margins, as secondary market investors remained concerned about elevated long-term rates.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights related to $121.9 million in loans receivable and with a book value of $1.0 million for $1.4 million resulting in a gain on sale of $391,000. There was no comparable sale during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $993,000 or 6.3%, to $14.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $15.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense, health insurance expense, and bonus accrual. Total other noninterest expense increased $537,000, or 42.3%, to $1.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $1.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase primarily related to an increase in provision for loan sale losses due to a pool of loans identified with additional risks to buy them back.



About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to wsbonline.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as“may,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates” or“believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone's subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone's belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company's management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.