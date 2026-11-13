عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results Of Operations For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Date: 2026-11-13 04:16:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAUWATOSA, Wis., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $7.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income totaled $20.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to net income of $18.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Net income per diluted share was $1.19 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.04 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

“We are pleased with the hard work to reach another strong quarter with increased challenges from rising short-term and long-term treasury rates,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc.“The Community Banking segment realized another record quarterly net interest income of $16.0 million, which represented a $1.4 million increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a reduction of our average cost of funds, driven in part by continued growth in average transaction deposits. The Mortgage Banking segment realized a pre-tax loss of $754,000 which represents a decrease of $2.1 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Sales margins continue to remain under pressure, following the trend from the second quarter and remaining lower than recent averages. The Mortgage Banking segment loan origination volume was hindered by a significant jump in mortgage rates. Book value per share decreased $0.24 during the quarter primarily due to treasury rates increasing negatively, impacting the value of accumulated other comprehensive losses along with declaring our quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. We still remain in a strong capital position.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $6.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to net income of $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 1.09% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 6.93% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and 9.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 totaled $0.17 per common share.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.55% at September 30, 2026, 0.30% at June 30, 2026, and 0.27% at September 30, 2025.
  • Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.81% at September 30, 2026, 0.63% at June 30, 2026, and 0.50% at September 30, 2025.
  • Book value per share was $19.29 at September 30, 2026 and $19.03 at December 31, 2025. Book value decreased approximately $0.24 during the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Of the $0.24 overall decrease, approximately $0.46 was due to the additional available for sale losses as treasury rate increases.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which represents a $176,000, or 2.1%, decrease compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Net interest income totaled $16.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which represents a $1.4 million, or 9.6%, increase compared to $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.70 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which represents an increase of $13.2 million, or 0.8%, compared to $1.68 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in multi-family mortgages offset by a decrease in single-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $18.5 million compared to $1.68 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily due to increases in multi-family mortgages offset by a decrease in single-family mortgages. See details on average loans by category in the table below.
  • Net interest margin increased 30 basis points to 3.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to 2.76% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased three basis points compared to 3.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which was primarily driven by a decrease in the weighted average cost of deposits and increases in mortgage related securities and debt securities yields.
  • Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $11.7 million at September 30, 2026, $8.5 million at June 30, 2026, and $6.8 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in past due loans and non-performing assets was related to one significant relationship which was previously identified as substandard.
  • The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $83,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $137,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to a decrease in commercial real estate external qualitative risk factors offset by a $305,000 collateral dependent reserve for a loan that was previously classified as substandard. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $571,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $139,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was due primarily to an increase of construction and commercial real estate loans in the loan pipeline and unfunded construction balance at quarter end.
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 49.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 48.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.35 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $39.5 million, or 3.0%, compared to $1.31 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 due primarily to increases in money market and demand deposits balances. Average core retail deposits increased $14.5 million, or 4.3% annualized, compared to $1.34 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 due primarily to an increase in money market balances. The segment had an average of $80.4 million in brokered certificate of deposits during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $61.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits increased $603,000 or 12.0%, to $5.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $5.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase primarily related to increased salary expense, health insurance expense and ESOP expense as the average market price per share increased compared to the prior year.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax loss totaled $754,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to a pre-tax income of $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Loan originations decreased $29.7 million, or 5.5%, to $509.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $539.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 90.4% of originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to 90.1% of total originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $2.8 million, or 13.4%, to $18.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $21.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The 10.3% decrease was driven by lower sales margins, as secondary market investors remained concerned about elevated long-term rates.
  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights related to $121.9 million in loans receivable and with a book value of $1.0 million for $1.4 million resulting in a gain on sale of $391,000. There was no comparable sale during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $993,000 or 6.3%, to $14.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $15.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense, health insurance expense, and bonus accrual.
  • Total other noninterest expense increased $537,000, or 42.3%, to $1.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $1.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase primarily related to an increase in provision for loan sale losses due to a pool of loans identified with additional risks to buy them back.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to wsbonline.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as“may,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates” or“believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone's subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone's belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company's management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For The Three Months Ended September 30, For The Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Loans $ 26,955 $ 26,625 $ 79,516 $ 77,578
Mortgage-related securities 1,506 1,365 4,439 3,809
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,582 1,566 4,689 4,609
Total interest income 30,043 29,556 88,644 85,996
Interest expense:
Deposits 10,183 10,527 30,591 32,826
Borrowings 3,444 4,290 10,164 12,147
Total interest expense 13,627 14,817 40,755 44,973
Net interest income 16,416 14,739 47,889 41,023
Provision (credit) for credit losses 443 (269 ) 943 (836 )
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 15,973 15,008 46,946 41,859
Noninterest income:
Service charges on loans and deposits 473 618 1,310 1,624
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 597 526 2,281 2,021
Mortgage banking income 17,493 20,875 58,587 59,162
Other 727 283 1,580 921
Total noninterest income 19,290 22,302 63,758 63,728
Noninterest expenses:
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 20,159 20,534 61,975 58,702
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 1,751 1,688 5,287 5,370
Advertising 605 712 1,949 2,181
Data processing 1,318 1,210 3,855 3,735
Communications 281 249 765 741
Professional fees 354 380 1,037 2,616
Real estate owned (31 ) 4 (2 ) (14 )
Loan processing expense 696 688 2,542 2,425
Other 2,529 2,001 7,508 6,437
Total noninterest expenses 27,662 27,466 84,916 82,193
Income before income taxes 7,601 9,844 25,788 23,394
Income tax expense 1,427 1,918 5,155 4,705
Net income $ 6,174 $ 7,926 $ 20,633 $ 18,689
Income per share:
Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.45 $ 1.20 $ 1.04
Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.45 $ 1.19 $ 1.04
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 17,104 17,639 17,196 17,962
Diluted 17,189 17,671 17,270 17,985


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
September 30, December 31,
2026 2025
(Unaudited)
Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts)
Cash $ 48,769 $ 63,560
Federal funds sold 5,843 7,255
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 291 292
Cash and cash equivalents 54,903 71,107
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 238,139 230,848
Loans held for sale (at fair value) 111,014 145,057
Loans receivable 1,698,019 1,675,552
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans 17,762 17,478
Loans receivable, net 1,680,257 1,658,074
Office properties and equipment, net 18,804 18,855
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 17,161 19,804
Cash surrender value of life insurance 79,814 77,353
Real estate owned, net 934 424
Prepaid expenses and other assets 52,006 37,985
Total assets $ 2,253,032 $ 2,259,507
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Demand deposits $ 179,705 $ 175,595
Money market and savings deposits 344,187 329,031
Time deposits 915,574 932,646
Total deposits 1,439,466 1,437,272
Borrowings 391,343 412,258
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 25,608 2,996
Other liabilities 49,679 57,589
Total liabilities 1,906,096 1,910,115
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock - -
Common stock 180 184
Additional paid-in capital 72,232 78,014
Retained earnings 304,881 292,957
Unearned ESOP shares (8,605 ) (9,496 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (21,752 ) (12,267 )
Total shareholders' equity 346,936 349,392
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,253,032 $ 2,259,507
Share Information
Shares outstanding 17,988 18,360
Book value per share $ 19.29 $ 19.03


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)
Condensed Results of Operations:
Net interest income $ 16,416 $ 16,010 $ 15,463 $ 15,711 $ 14,739
Provision (credit) for credit losses 443 236 264 (558 ) (269 )
Total noninterest income 19,290 24,240 20,228 21,459 22,302
Total noninterest expense 27,662 29,379 27,875 27,677 27,466
Income before income taxes 7,601 10,635 7,552 10,051 9,844
Income tax expense 1,427 2,173 1,555 2,338 1,918
Net income $ 6,174 $ 8,462 $ 5,997 $ 7,713 $ 7,926
Income per share – basic $ 0.36 $ 0.49 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.45
Income per share – diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.49 $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 0.45
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.15
Performance Ratios (annualized):
Return on average assets - QTD 1.09 % 1.52 % 1.10 % 1.35 % 1.42 %
Return on average equity - QTD 6.93 % 9.65 % 6.88 % 8.74 % 9.14 %
Net interest margin - QTD 3.06 % 3.03 % 2.97 % 2.89 % 2.76 %
Return on average assets - YTD 1.24 % 1.31 % 1.10 % 1.19 % 1.13 %
Return on average equity - YTD 7.82 % 8.26 % 6.88 % 7.62 % 7.23 %
Net interest margin - YTD 3.02 % 3.00 % 2.97 % 2.68 % 2.61 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Past due loans to total loans 0.81 % 0.63 % 0.58 % 0.86 % 0.50 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.68 % 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.37 % 0.35 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.29 % 0.27 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.03 %


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
Average balances (Dollars in Thousands)
Interest-earning assets
Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,804,340 $ 1,799,170 $ 1,788,736 $ 1,842,908 $ 1,809,600
Mortgage related securities 184,800 185,513 183,980 180,434 178,063
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 139,186 136,901 137,861 133,781 131,165
Total interest-earning assets 2,128,326 2,121,584 2,110,577 2,157,123 2,118,828
Noninterest-earning assets 112,180 109,031 108,366 107,462 103,434
Total assets $ 2,240,506 $ 2,230,615 $ 2,218,943 $ 2,264,585 $ 2,222,262
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand accounts $ 94,151 $ 93,170 $ 90,133 $ 92,292 $ 90,015
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 370,761 354,112 343,416 339,368 334,300
Certificates of deposit - retail 822,452 817,261 817,019 823,586 823,274
Certificates of deposit - brokered 80,366 86,441 110,192 105,496 61,814
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,367,730 1,350,984 1,360,760 1,360,742 1,309,403
Borrowings 388,730 399,510 377,438 419,541 440,968
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,756,460 1,750,494 1,738,198 1,780,283 1,750,371
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 86,908 87,072 88,975 89,673 88,799
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 43,778 41,506 38,073 44,688 39,136
Total liabilities 1,887,146 1,879,072 1,865,246 1,914,644 1,878,306
Equity 353,360 351,543 353,697 349,941 343,956
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,240,506 $ 2,230,615 $ 2,218,943 $ 2,264,585 $ 2,222,262
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)
Loans receivable and held for sale 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.88 % 5.85 % 5.84 %
Mortgage related securities 3.23 % 3.20 % 3.21 % 3.09 % 3.04 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 4.51 % 4.39 % 4.74 % 4.54 % 4.74 %
Total interest-earning assets 5.60 % 5.59 % 5.58 % 5.54 % 5.53 %
Demand accounts 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 %
Money market and savings accounts 2.13 % 2.16 % 2.25 % 2.09 % 2.04 %
Certificates of deposit - retail 3.56 % 3.57 % 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.92 %
Certificates of deposit - brokered 3.85 % 3.81 % 3.82 % 3.89 % 4.11 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.95 % 2.98 % 3.09 % 3.12 % 3.19 %
Borrowings 3.51 % 3.56 % 3.42 % 3.51 % 3.86 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.08 % 3.11 % 3.16 % 3.21 % 3.36 %


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE LOAN BALANCES
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Ending Balance Quarterly Average Balance Ending Balance Quarterly Average Balance Ending Balance Quarterly Average Balance
(Dollars in Thousands)
Loans Receivable Category
One- to four-family $ 450,887 $ 453,534 $ 460,495 $ 464,384 $ 506,758 $ 503,112
Over four family 810,524 802,369 781,860 773,593 769,325 740,220
Home equity 12,544 12,994 12,939 13,165 13,382 13,686
Construction and land 59,239 61,681 67,944 65,428 69,152 67,678
Commercial real estate 327,692 327,858 324,373 324,029 323,613 325,033
Consumer Loans 692 675 680 694 938 849
Commercial business loans 36,441 35,996 35,590 35,357 31,668 31,322
Total $ 1,698,019 $ 1,695,107 $ 1,683,881 $ 1,676,650 $ 1,714,836 $ 1,681,900


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
(Dollars in Thousands)
Condensed Results of Operations:
Net interest income $ 16,025 $ 15,830 $ 15,226 $ 15,521 $ 14,617
Provision (credit) for credit losses 488 249 284 (518 ) (276 )
Total noninterest income 1,311 2,020 1,153 1,305 1,359
Noninterest expenses:
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,639 5,612 5,575 5,646 5,036
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,020 942 1,103 1,026 907
Advertising 165 251 212 250 213
Data processing 718 722 765 741 733
Communications 113 105 112 103 108
Professional fees 199 197 228 185 200
Real estate owned (31 ) 27 2 (298 ) 4
Loan processing expense - - - - -
Other 767 741 598 630 617
Total noninterest expense 8,590 8,597 8,595 8,283 7,818
Income before income taxes 8,258 9,004 7,500 9,061 8,434
Income tax expense 1,685 1,741 1,538 2,063 1,518
Net income $ 6,573 $ 7,263 $ 5,962 $ 6,998 $ 6,916
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 49.55 % 48.16 % 52.48 % 49.23 % 48.94 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 50.00 % 50.23 % 52.48 % 51.76 % 52.71 %


MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
(Dollars in Thousands)
Condensed Results of Operations:
Net interest income $ 351 $ 164 $ 214 $ 205 $ 103
Provision (credit) for credit losses (45 ) (12 ) (20 ) (40 ) 7
Total noninterest income 18,171 22,363 19,121 20,172 20,985
Noninterest expenses:
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 14,723 16,565 14,471 15,489 15,716
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 731 628 863 798 781
Advertising 440 476 405 446 499
Data processing 600 557 490 465 475
Communications 168 121 146 129 141
Professional fees 155 103 152 33 180
Real estate owned - - - - -
Loan processing expense 696 817 1,029 571 688
Other 1,808 1,676 1,777 1,586 1,271
Total noninterest expense 19,321 20,943 19,333 19,517 19,751
Income (loss) before income taxes (754 ) 1,596 22 900 1,330
Income tax (benefit) expense (280 ) 425 10 244 382
Net (loss) income $ (474 ) $ 1,171 $ 12 $ 656 $ 948
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 104.31 % 92.97 % 99.99 % 95.78 % 93.66 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 97.94 % 96.21 % 99.99 % 97.56 % 98.17 %
Loan originations $ 509,730 $ 621,819 $ 508,314 $ 534,646 $ 539,404
Purchase 90.4 % 88.6 % 73.9 % 78.9 % 90.1 %
Refinance 9.6 % 11.4 % 26.1 % 21.1 % 9.9 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1) 3.48 % 3.60 % 3.65 % 3.80 % 3.87 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

Contact:
Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
...


MENAFN13112026004107003653ID1111959406


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search